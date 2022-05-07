2022 Kentucky Derby odds: 80-1 long shot Rich Strike wins Run for Roses 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Bettors who love to play long shots hit it big at the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

Rich Strike, a late entrant in the grandest horse race, went off at 80-1 odds and stunned the sports world by winning by three-quarters of a length over second-place finisher Epicenter, the 4-1 favorite.

"Forget Rich Strike -- Lightning Strike," NBC's Mike Tirico said after he race. "That's one of the biggest upsets in the history of the Kentucky Derby. Friday morning at 8 a.m, this horse was not in the race."

Rich Strike's is the second-biggest upset in Derby history. Donerail (91-1) won in 1913 ($184.90).

Rich Strike paid $163.60 to win, $74.20 to place and $29.40 to show. Rich Strike ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.61.

Epicenter paid $7.40 to place and $5.20 to show.

Zandon, another three-quarters of a length back, paid $5.60 to show.

The $2 exacta paid $4,101.20. The $1 trifecta paid $14,870.70.

Jockey Sonny Leon and Rich Strike are the second to win the Derby from the 20th post position since the modern starting gate was introduced in 1930 (Big Brown in 2008).

Rich Strike got into the race when Ethereal Road scratched on Friday.

Summer Is Tomorrow covered the first half-mile at the head of the field in 45.36 seconds, and commentators said the fast pace opened the way for Rich Strike as the favorites tired down the stretch.

Rich Strike spent most of Saturday at 99-1 and was still at 91-1 less than two hours before the race.

Owner Eric Reed claimed Rich Strike for $30,000 after a maiden race at Churchill Downs in September 2021.

Prior to the shocking win, Rich Strike raced seven times, winning once, place third three times and not placing three times.

