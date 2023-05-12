2023 Preakness Stakes: Horses, Post Time, TV Schedule, How to Watch Published May. 12, 2023 11:17 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 148th running of the Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday, May 20.

Here's all you need to know to watch the second leg of horse racing 's Triple Crown.

Preakness Stakes Schedule & How to watch

TV: NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Location: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

Date: Saturday, May 20

Post time: 6:50 p.m. ET

The Preakness Stakes might not be quite as popular as the Kentucky Derby, but it arguably has more intrigue. The main storyline at the Preakness — the second leg of the Triple Crown race — will be whether the Kentucky Derby winner Mage can score a second straight race and set the stage for an opportunity to complete the Triple Crown at the Belmont Stakes.

Mage was +1500 the morning of the Kentucky Derby, but his path to winning the race became a bit clearer when favorite Forte and Practical Move were scratched. Despite starting off in the back of the pack, Mage turned up the speed to win by a length in just his fourth-ever race.

That being said, history isn't on Mage's side to win the Preakness Stakes. Only 36 horses have won the first two legs of the Triple Crown. But if Mage can shock some people at the Preakness, history might be on his side. The last two horses to win the first two legs of the Triple Crown, American Pharoah and Justified, have gone on to win the Belmont Stakes and complete the Triple Crown. Last year's Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, didn't race in the Preakness.

Post time is set for 6:50 p.m. ET, and the race will be broadcast on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Mage is among the early favorites to win the Preakness. Will he keep his Triple Crown hopes alive? Or will another horse spoil his high hopes?

Here are the early entrants and the odds for the Preakness.

Preakness Stakes early odds:

1. Mage: +300 ($10 to win $40 total)

2. Forte: +300 ($10 to win $40 total)

3. Two Phil's: +500 ($10 to win $60 total)

4. First Mission: +500 ($10 to win $60 total)

5. Blazing Stevens: +1200 ($10 to win $130 total)

6. Henry Q: +1200 ($10 to win $130 total)

7. Confidence Game: +1400 ($10 to win $150 total)

8. National Treasure: +1400 ($10 to win $150 total)

9. Red Route One: +1600 ($10 to win $170 total)

10. Instant Coffee: +2000 ($10 to win $210 total)

11. Chase The Chaos: +3000 ($10 to win $310 total)

12. II Miracolo: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

