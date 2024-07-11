Summer Olympics Where and when are the next Olympic games? Future locations, dates Updated Jul. 11, 2024 2:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Olympic Games are a global event, rotating between different host cities every two years. Check out everything you need to know about the upcoming locations chosen to stage the prestigious competition, offering a sneak peek into where future Olympic dreams will be realized.

Future Olympics Locations

2024 Summer Olympics

Paris, France (July 26-August 11)

2026 Winter Olympics

Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy (February 6-22)

2028 Summer Olympics

Los Angeles, USA (July 14-30)

2032 Winter Olympics

Brisbane, Australia (Dates TBD)

Has any city held the Summer Olympics more than once?

Ten cities have hosted the Olympic Games more than once:

Athens, Greece

Beijing, China

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

Innsbruck, Austria

Lake Placid, NY, USA

London, England

Los Angeles, CA USA

Paris, France

St. Mortiz, Switzerland

Tokyo, Japan

Which country has hosted the Olympic Games the most?

The United States has hosted the Summer and Winter Olympics the most. That number will reach 9 in 2028. Below are the countries who have hosted multiple times:

United States (9)

France (6)

Italy (4)

Japan (4)

Australia (3)

Canada (3)

Germany (3)

United Kingdom (3)

Austria (2)

China (2)

Greece (2)

Norway (2)

Russia (2)

South Korea (2)

Switzerland (2)

Has any city held both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games?

In 2022, Beijing became the first city to hold both the Summer (Beijing 2008) and the Winter Olympics (Beijing 2022).

How are the locations for the Olympics decided?

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) chooses the location of each Olympic Games based on the applications that are submitted from each city's chief authority. This process begins about a decade prior to the Games that the cities are applying for.

