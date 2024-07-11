Summer Olympics
Where and when are the next Olympic games? Future locations, dates
Summer Olympics

Where and when are the next Olympic games? Future locations, dates

Updated Jul. 11, 2024

The Olympic Games are a global event, rotating between different host cities every two years. Check out everything you need to know about the upcoming locations chosen to stage the prestigious competition, offering a sneak peek into where future Olympic dreams will be realized.

Future Olympics Locations

2024 Summer Olympics

  • Paris, France (July 26-August 11)
2026 Winter Olympics

  • Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy (February 6-22)

2028 Summer Olympics

  • Los Angeles, USA (July 14-30)

2032 Winter Olympics

  • Brisbane, Australia (Dates TBD)

Has any city held the Summer Olympics more than once?

Ten cities have hosted the Olympic Games more than once:

  • Athens, Greece
  • Beijing, China
  • Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy
  • Innsbruck, Austria
  • Lake Placid, NY, USA
  • London, England
  • Los Angeles, CA USA
  • Paris, France
  • St. Mortiz, Switzerland
  • Tokyo, Japan

Will another Team USA Olympic win give LeBron more ammo for his GOAT case? Skip weighs in:

Which country has hosted the Olympic Games the most?

The United States has hosted the Summer and Winter Olympics the most. That number will reach 9 in 2028. Below are the countries who have hosted multiple times:

  • United States (9)
  • France (6)
  • Italy (4)
  • Japan (4)
  • Australia (3)
  • Canada (3)
  • Germany (3)
  • United Kingdom (3)
  • Austria (2)
  • China (2)
  • Greece (2)
  • Norway (2)
  • Russia (2)
  • South Korea (2)
  • Switzerland (2)

Has any city held both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games?

In 2022, Beijing became the first city to hold both the Summer (Beijing 2008) and the Winter Olympics (Beijing 2022).

How are the locations for the Olympics decided?

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) chooses the location of each Olympic Games based on the applications that are submitted from each city's chief authority. This process begins about a decade prior to the Games that the cities are applying for. 

