Summer Olympics
Team USA Basketball Roster for 2024 Summer Olympics
Published Jul. 12, 2024 12:13 p.m. ET
With the Paris Olympics approaching, Team USA Basketball has assembled its roster. This year's lineup promises a thrilling mix of veteran leadership and exciting young talent. Let's meet the players who will be battling for gold on the global stage!
Men’s 5x5 Basketball Olympic Team Roster
Guards:
- Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)
- Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors)
- Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)
- Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)
- Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics)
- Derrick White (Boston Celtics)
Forwards:
- Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)
- LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)
- Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
- Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) - withdrew from Team USA
Centers:
- Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)
- Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)
- Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)
Who are the coaches for Team USA Basketball?
This year, the head coach of Team USA Basketball will be Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. Mark Few, Tyronn Lue and Erik Spoelstra will be coaching alongside Kerr.
