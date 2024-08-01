Simone Biles wins women's all-around gold, holds of Brazil's Rebeca Andrade

United States
Published Aug. 1, 2024 3:12 p.m. ET

Simone Biles held off Brazil's Rebeca Andrade in the women's all-around gymnastics title, becoming the oldest Olympic women's gymnastics champ since 1952.

The American scored a 59.131 in the event, scoring a 15.066 in the floor routine to clinch the gold medal. Biles is now the third woman to win two Olympic all-around titles.

Andrade finished in second with a score of 57.932. American Sunisa Lee won the bronze medal with a score of 56.465. Lee, who won the gold medal in this event in the 2020 Summer Olympics, scored a 13.666 in the floor routine to clinch a spot on the medal stand.

With Biles' win, the United States is the first nation to win the gold medal in the women's all-around event in six straight Olympics. Lee won in Tokyo, Biles at Rio de Janeiro in 2016, Gabby Douglas at London in 2012, Nastia Liukin at Beijing in 2008 and Carly Patterson at Athens in 2004.

The earliest another nation could pass the U.S. for this run of consecutive all-around dominance: 2052, and that’s if one country wins the next seven Olympic titles in that event.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

