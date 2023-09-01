FIBA World Cup winners: Complete list of champions by year
Teams from all over the world come together every four years since 1950 to compete for the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Let's take a look back at the complete list of FIBA World Cup winners:
FIBA World Cup Winners
2019: Spain defeated Argentina, 95-75
2014: United States defeated Serbia, 129-92
2010: United States defeated Turkey, 81-64
2006: Spain defeated Greece, 70-47
2002: Yugoslavia defeated Argentina, 84-77 in OT
1998: Yugoslavia defeated Russia, 64-62
1994: United States defeated Russia, 137-91
1990: Yugoslavia defeated Soviet Union, 92-75
1986: United States defeated Soviet Union, 87-85
1982: Soviet Union defeated United States, 95-94
1978: Yugoslavia defeated Soviet Union, 82-81 in OT
1974*: Soviet Union
1967*: Yugoslavia
1963*: Brazil
1959*: Brazil
1954*: United States
1950*: Argentina
*From 1950 to 1974, no final was played. Instead, teams played each other once in the final group round-robin. The team with the best record won the championship.
Which countries have won the most FIBA World Cup championships?
The United States and Yugoslavia are tied for the most gold medals at the FIBA World Cup with 5. Here's a list of all the countries that have won:
- United States (5)
- Yugoslavia (5)
- Soviet Union (3)
- Brazil (2)
- Spain (2)
- Argentina (1)