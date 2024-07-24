Summer Olympics
Summer Olympics
Olympic Soccer Winners: Complete list of gold medal champions
Published Jul. 24, 2024 10:58 a.m. ET
Soccer unites the globe, but at the Olympics, a select few have consistently reached the top. Check out the history of Olympic soccer champions, examining which countries have dominated and the teams that have secured gold medals.
Men's Olympic Soccer Gold Medal Winners:
- 2020 (Tokyo): Brazil
- 2016 (Rio): Brazil
- 2012 (London): Mexico
- 2008 (Beijing): Argentina
- 2004 (Athens): Argentina
- 2000 (Sydney): Cameroon
- 1996 (Atlanta): Nigeria
- 1992 (Barcelona): Spain
- 1988 (Seoul): Soviet Union
- 1984 (Los Angeles): France
- 1980 (Moscow): Czechoslovakia
- 1976 (Montreal): East Germany
- 1972 (Munich): Poland
- 1968 (Mexico): Hungary
- 1964 (Tokyo): Hungary
- 1960 (Rome): Yugoslavia
- 1956 (Melbourne): Soviet Union
- 1952 (Helsinki): Hungary
- 1948 (London): Sweden
- 1936 (Berlin): Italy
- 1928 (Amsterdam): Uruguay
- 1924 (Paris): Uruguay
- 1920 (Antwerp): Belgium
- 1912 (Stockholm): Great Britain
- 1908 (London): Great Britain
- 1904 (St. Louis): Canada
- 1900 (Paris): Great Britain
ADVERTISEMENT
Women's Olympic Soccer Gold Medal Winners:
- 2020 (Tokyo): Canada
- 2016 (Rio): Germany
- 2012 (London): USA
- 2008 (Beijing): USA
- 2004 (Athens): USA
- 2000 (Sydney): Norway
- 1996 (Atlanta): USA
Which country has won the most Olympic medals for soccer?
Brazil has won the most medals overall for men's soccer. With 7 total medals, the defending champions have 2 gold medals, 3 silver medals and 2 bronze medals. The USA has the most medals overall for women's soccer, with 4 gold medals and 1 silver medal.
When was soccer first played at the Olympics?
Soccer was first introduced as a medal sport at the Olympics at the Paris 1900 games (men) and Atlanta 1996 games (women).
share
recommended
-
2024 Olympic basketball odds: Team USA women favored despite no Caitlin Clark
Team USA Olympic schedule, scores, how to watch
LeBron James lifts Team USA with another clutch performance in win vs. Germany
-
New Zealand women's soccer team complains after Canada staffer flies drone over training
2024 Olympic soccer odds: France favored; Team USA looks to bounce back
2024 Olympics golf odds: Schauffele heads into Paris hungry for more
-
Winner's circle: South Carolina's Dawn Staley and USWNT's Emma Hayes are 'two of a kind'
2024 Olympics: Schedule, dates, how to watch, when does it start?
USA men's basketball overcomes 14-point deficit to beat South Sudan 101-100
in this topic
recommended
-
2024 Olympic basketball odds: Team USA women favored despite no Caitlin Clark
Team USA Olympic schedule, scores, how to watch
LeBron James lifts Team USA with another clutch performance in win vs. Germany
-
New Zealand women's soccer team complains after Canada staffer flies drone over training
2024 Olympic soccer odds: France favored; Team USA looks to bounce back
2024 Olympics golf odds: Schauffele heads into Paris hungry for more
-
Winner's circle: South Carolina's Dawn Staley and USWNT's Emma Hayes are 'two of a kind'
2024 Olympics: Schedule, dates, how to watch, when does it start?
USA men's basketball overcomes 14-point deficit to beat South Sudan 101-100