Summer Olympics Olympic Soccer Winners: Complete list of gold medal champions Published Jul. 24, 2024 10:58 a.m. ET

Soccer unites the globe, but at the Olympics, a select few have consistently reached the top. Check out the history of Olympic soccer champions, examining which countries have dominated and the teams that have secured gold medals.

Men's Olympic Soccer Gold Medal Winners:

2020 (Tokyo): Brazil

2016 (Rio): Brazil

2012 (London): Mexico

2008 (Beijing): Argentina

2004 (Athens): Argentina

2000 (Sydney): Cameroon

1996 (Atlanta): Nigeria

1992 (Barcelona): Spain

1988 (Seoul): Soviet Union

1984 (Los Angeles): France

1980 (Moscow): Czechoslovakia

1976 (Montreal): East Germany

1972 (Munich): Poland

1968 (Mexico): Hungary

1964 (Tokyo): Hungary

1960 (Rome): Yugoslavia

1956 (Melbourne): Soviet Union

1952 (Helsinki): Hungary

1948 (London): Sweden

1936 (Berlin): Italy

1928 (Amsterdam): Uruguay

1924 (Paris): Uruguay

1920 (Antwerp): Belgium

1912 (Stockholm): Great Britain

1908 (London): Great Britain

1904 (St. Louis): Canada

1900 (Paris): Great Britain

Women's Olympic Soccer Gold Medal Winners:

2020 (Tokyo): Canada

2016 (Rio): Germany

2012 (London): USA

2008 (Beijing): USA

2004 (Athens): USA

2000 (Sydney): Norway

1996 (Atlanta): USA

Which country has won the most Olympic medals for soccer?

Brazil has won the most medals overall for men's soccer. With 7 total medals, the defending champions have 2 gold medals, 3 silver medals and 2 bronze medals. The USA has the most medals overall for women's soccer, with 4 gold medals and 1 silver medal.

When was soccer first played at the Olympics?

Soccer was first introduced as a medal sport at the Olympics at the Paris 1900 games (men) and Atlanta 1996 games (women).

