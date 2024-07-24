Summer Olympics
Olympic Soccer Winners: Complete list of gold medal champions
Summer Olympics

Olympic Soccer Winners: Complete list of gold medal champions

Published Jul. 24, 2024

Soccer unites the globe, but at the Olympics, a select few have consistently reached the top. Check out the history of Olympic soccer champions, examining which countries have dominated and the teams that have secured gold medals.

Men's Olympic Soccer Gold Medal Winners:

  • 2020 (Tokyo): Brazil
  • 2016 (Rio): Brazil
  • 2012 (London): Mexico
  • 2008 (Beijing): Argentina
  • 2004 (Athens): Argentina
  • 2000 (Sydney): Cameroon
  • 1996 (Atlanta): Nigeria
  • 1992 (Barcelona): Spain
  • 1988 (Seoul): Soviet Union
  • 1984 (Los Angeles): France
  • 1980 (Moscow): Czechoslovakia
  • 1976 (Montreal): East Germany
  • 1972 (Munich): Poland
  • 1968 (Mexico): Hungary
  • 1964 (Tokyo): Hungary
  • 1960 (Rome): Yugoslavia
  • 1956 (Melbourne): Soviet Union
  • 1952 (Helsinki): Hungary
  • 1948 (London): Sweden
  • 1936 (Berlin): Italy
  • 1928 (Amsterdam): Uruguay
  • 1924 (Paris): Uruguay
  • 1920 (Antwerp): Belgium
  • 1912 (Stockholm): Great Britain
  • 1908 (London): Great Britain
  • 1904 (St. Louis): Canada
  • 1900 (Paris): Great Britain

Women's Olympic Soccer Gold Medal Winners:

  • 2020 (Tokyo): Canada
  • 2016 (Rio): Germany
  • 2012 (London): USA
  • 2008 (Beijing): USA
  • 2004 (Athens): USA
  • 2000 (Sydney): Norway
  • 1996 (Atlanta): USA

Which country has won the most Olympic medals for soccer?

Brazil has won the most medals overall for men's soccer. With 7 total medals, the defending champions have 2 gold medals, 3 silver medals and 2 bronze medals. The USA has the most medals overall for women's soccer, with 4 gold medals and 1 silver medal.  

When was soccer first played at the Olympics?

Soccer was first introduced as a medal sport at the Olympics at the Paris 1900 games (men) and Atlanta 1996 games (women).

