US-Canada game at 4 Nations Face-Off starts with 3 fights in the first 9 seconds
US-Canada game at 4 Nations Face-Off starts with 3 fights in the first 9 seconds

Published Feb. 15, 2025 9:23 p.m. ET

The highly anticipated game Saturday night between the United States and Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off started with three fights in the first nine seconds.

Matthew Tkachuk and Brandon Hagel dropped the gloves just after the puck was dropped to start play. Brady Tkachuk fought Sam Bennett immediately off the ensuing faceoff. And J.T. Miller and Colton Parayko went at it after some pushing and shoving around Canada goaltender Jordan Binnington after he covered the puck.

Canada got a power play out of the third fight, with Miller penalized for cross-checking as well as fighting.

Connor McDavid scored the game's opening goal a couple of minutes after the power play ended to give Canada a 1-0 edge. The United States evened up the score a few minutes later, with Jake Guentzel scoring to make it 1-1. 

It all happened after a large percentage of the sellout crowd at Bell Centre loudly booed the U.S. anthem. Fans lined up by the hundreds to get into the arena more than 90 minutes before start time and also booed every time a U.S. player was shown on video screens during pregame warmups.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

