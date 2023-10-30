National Football League Titans will reportedly start Will Levis vs. Steelers after impressive debut Published Oct. 30, 2023 12:37 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Titans are going back with what worked in Week 8 for their Week 9 matchup against the Steelers.

Will Levis will make his second career start when Tennessee travels to Pittsburgh on Thursday, ESPN reported Monday. Ryan Tannehill, who started the first six games of the season for the Titans, is still recovering from his high ankle sprain and will likely need more time to heal from the injury, ESPN added to its report.

The second-round rookie quarterback led the Titans to a 28-23 win over the Falcons in his first NFL start on Sunday. The Kentucky product completed 19 of 29 passes for 238 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 130.5 passer rating. Adding to the impressiveness of his debut, three of Levis' touchdown passes traveled in the air for over 30 yards. He was also in sync with star wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who had his best game in a Titans uniform with four receptions for 128 yards and three touchdowns. He became just the third player in NFL history to throw for four touchdowns in his debut.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel was impressed by Levis in his debut, particularly with his arm.

"Not a bad debut," Vrabel told reporters. "We hit some shots down the field. The opportunities to move the ball down the field were there, and we hit 'em."

Levis took a page out of Vrabel's book after the game and already turned his attention to the next week.

"This is a dream come true for sure," Levis said. "I dreamed of this moment as a kid, and to get a win is incredible. But we have a few more minutes to celebrate it today, then we're on to Pittsburgh, as Vrabel would say."

Levis gave the Titans a much-needed performance on Sunday as they had lost three of their previous four games prior to their bye in Week 7. Tennessee improved to 3-4 on the season, keeping it in the mix of a loaded AFC playoff hunt.





