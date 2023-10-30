National Football League
Titans will reportedly start Will Levis vs. Steelers after impressive debut
National Football League

Titans will reportedly start Will Levis vs. Steelers after impressive debut

Published Oct. 30, 2023 12:37 p.m. ET

The Titans are going back with what worked in Week 8 for their Week 9 matchup against the Steelers.

Will Levis will make his second career start when Tennessee travels to Pittsburgh on Thursday, ESPN reported Monday. Ryan Tannehill, who started the first six games of the season for the Titans, is still recovering from his high ankle sprain and will likely need more time to heal from the injury, ESPN added to its report. 

The second-round rookie quarterback led the Titans to a 28-23 win over the Falcons in his first NFL start on Sunday. The Kentucky product completed 19 of 29 passes for 238 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 130.5 passer rating. Adding to the impressiveness of his debut, three of Levis' touchdown passes traveled in the air for over 30 yards. He was also in sync with star wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who had his best game in a Titans uniform with four receptions for 128 yards and three touchdowns. He became just the third player in NFL history to throw for four touchdowns in his debut. 

Did Will Levis prove he's the REAL DEAL for the Titans after HISTORIC debut?

Did Will Levis prove he's the REAL DEAL for the Titans after HISTORIC debut?

Titans coach Mike Vrabel was impressed by Levis in his debut, particularly with his arm. 

ADVERTISEMENT

"Not a bad debut," Vrabel told reporters. "We hit some shots down the field. The opportunities to move the ball down the field were there, and we hit 'em."

Levis took a page out of Vrabel's book after the game and already turned his attention to the next week.

"This is a dream come true for sure," Levis said. "I dreamed of this moment as a kid, and to get a win is incredible. But we have a few more minutes to celebrate it today, then we're on to Pittsburgh, as Vrabel would say."

Levis gave the Titans a much-needed performance on Sunday as they had lost three of their previous four games prior to their bye in Week 7. Tennessee improved to 3-4 on the season, keeping it in the mix of a loaded AFC playoff hunt. 


 

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Time for a Giant firesale and nobody—including Saquon Barkley—should be off limits

Time for a Giant firesale and nobody—including Saquon Barkley—should be off limits

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power RankingsNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes