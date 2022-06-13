National Football League Terry McLaurin to skip Washington's mandatory camp 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NFL football is fast approaching, and participation in team training camps is shifting from voluntary to mandatory.

And although the majority of the players have shown out in full force for the voluntary practice sessions, there have been some notable absences.

One of those is the Commanders' star wide receiver, Terry McLaurin

McLaurin is currently after a new contract, and is heading into the final season of his four-year, $3,847,671 rookie-scale deal. According to several sources around the team, the fact that a long-term contract has yet to be agreed upon is extremely unsettling for the wideout, and he'll remain absent from mandatory camp because of it.

McLaurin, 26, has been Washington's most reliable pass-catcher since entering the league in 2019 out of Ohio State, and recorded consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2020 and 2021. He accomplished that while lining up alongside different starting quarterbacks in each of his three seasons. He's caught balls from eight QBs in total, remaining a resolute target despite the constant change.

Last season marked McLaurin's best year, as he totaled 1,053 yards and five TDs on 77 catches. He also had 25 contested catches in 2021, the most in the league, and dropped just 3.8% of his opportunities, less than players such as Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill.

His consistency is chief among reasons that he's seeking to be paid like a star WR.

McLaurin has been absent from the team since the draft in April, and has appeared at just one offseason workout since they began, according to team beat reporter Nicki Jhabvala.

McLaurin's truancy could take a chunk out of his salary should the team decide to penalize him. According to Jhabvala, he could be fined up to $95,877 in total for the days he misses.

McLaurin's numbers put him in elite territory among some of the game's elite threats at his position. But at this point, he's yet to be paid like it, and he may not show face until he does.

