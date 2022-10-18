National Football League Taylor Heinicke tabbed to start at QB for Commanders 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With Carson Wentz out for the foreseeable future, the Washington Commanders are going back to a familiar face at the quarterback position.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera announced that Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Heinicke started 15 games last season while leading Washington to a 7-8 mark. He completed 65% of his passes for 3,419 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions with an 85.9 passer rating. He also added 313 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Fifth-round rookie Sam Howell, who is the Commanders' other backup at quarterback, wasn't considered for the starting job with Wentz out, according to Rivera.

Wentz underwent surgery on Monday to repair a fractured finger he suffered in the Commanders' Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears.

In six games this season, Wentz has thrown for 1,489 yards and 10 touchdowns – tied for fifth in the NFL – with six interceptions, which is the third-highest total in the league.

