Shedeur Sanders Promoted to Browns Backup QB Behind Dillon Gabriel vs. Steelers

Shedeur Sanders has waited patiently for his chance to play for Cleveland. He's real close.

Sanders will back up Dillon Gabriel on Sunday in Pittsburgh, meaning the Browns, who haven't won a regular-season game on their rival's home field since 2003, will face the Steelers with two rookie quarterbacks.

Sanders has been Cleveland’s No. 3 emergency quarterback — and inactive on game days — for his first five games as the Browns, who drafted the high-profile QB in the fifth round, slowly developed him. But they think he's now ready to be their No. 2 despite not taking a snap in a regular-season game.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski had been noncommittal earlier this week about his plans for Sanders, saying he wanted to see how things "played out." But following Friday’s practice, Stefanski said he was promoting Sanders to the backup spot.

"I’m always thinking about our players and what’s best for our players," Stefanski said, explaining the rationale for choosing Sanders. "And I want to make sure when it comes to young football players, particularly at the quarterback position, that you are intentional about your decision-making and that’s really all it is. So excited for all of our guys."

Stefanski could have opted for Bailey Zappe, who is on Cleveland’s practice squad and started the Browns’ season finale in 2024.

Sanders' ascension comes in the aftermath of the Browns trading Joe Flacco to Cincinnati this week. An 18-year veteran, Flacco started Cleveland's first four games before too many interceptions led to him being benched in favor of Gabriel.

A third-round pick, Gabriel made his pro debut last week against Minnesota in London and will make his second start with Sanders behind him.

Before this week, Sanders had been getting limited practice reps and had split working with the scout team, sharing snaps with Gabriel and Zappe.

Stefanski has been impressed with Sanders' progress and believes he's ready to take another step.

"The big thing there is all of us play our role throughout the week and on Sunday, and obviously that backup quarterback role is a little bit different," he said. "We’re doing everything we can to support the starter, and then you have to be ready in a moment’s notice. That’s just the life of backup players at every position.

"We’ve said that here over the years all the time, that you have to stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. But again, that’s our job as coaches, as players to be ready when called upon."

On Thursday, Sanders said he was excited about the possibility of backing up Gabriel.

"I’m in a great mental space overall," Sanders said. "I would say you tend to get a little bit more excited when you see a light at the end of the tunnel, for sure. ... Whatever my role is here, I’m thankful. I’m happy just to do that."

While Gabriel is currently the team's No. 1 QB, the Browns are expected to give Sanders a chance to start at some point this season. Cleveland has spent decades in search of a franchise QB and will explore every option.

The team's decision to trade in 2022 for Deshaun Watson, signing him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract, backfired badly. Watson has made just 19 starts due to injuries and an 11-game NFL suspension. He's still with the team rehabbing a ruptured Achilles tendon and is unlikely to play in 2025.

In case Gabriel or Sanders don't work out, the Browns have two first-round picks in 2026 they could use to find a quarterback.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

