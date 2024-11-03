National Football League
National Football League
Saints WR Chris Olave put on a backboard, carted off the field after taking hit
Published Nov. 3, 2024 1:56 p.m. ET
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was put on a backboard and carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers after taking a shot from safety Xavier Woods.
Olave was on the field for more than five minutes as trainers attended to him. He was moving his arms as he was carted to the locker room.
Olave was coming across the middle as he was sandwiched by Woods and Panthers cornerback Dane Jackson.
Immediately, four flags came flying in, and Woods was penalized for unnecessary roughness but was not ejected.
This is a developing story.
