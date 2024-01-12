National Football League
Ravens' Mark Andrews (ankle) back at practice after missing six games
Ravens' Mark Andrews (ankle) back at practice after missing six games

Published Jan. 12, 2024 2:21 p.m. ET

Mark Andrews was back at practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Friday after missing the final six games of the regular season because of an ankle injury.

The three-time Pro Bowl tight end went on injured reserve after he was hurt early in a Nov. 16 game against Cincinnati. The Ravens officially designated Andrews to return to practice Friday.

Andrews had 45 catches for 544 yards and six touchdowns this season. Baltimore was able to keep winning in his absence, and second-year tight end Isaiah Likely filled in admirably. Likely caught five touchdown passes in the final five games of the regular season.

The Ravens have a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs this week.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

