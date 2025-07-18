Las Vegas Raiders Raiders' Christian Wilkins on PUP List After Latest Setback From Foot Injury Updated Jul. 18, 2025 2:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who suffered a significant setback earlier this year in his recovery from a broken foot, on the physically unable to perform list Friday. Wilkins will miss at least the beginning of training camp, which begins Wednesday.

Because he was placed on the PUP list before practices began, the Raiders can activate Wilkins at any time during camp once medically cleared.

Wilkins suffered the season-ending injury in Week 5 last season. He then experienced some sort of setback in his recovery, which caused him to miss all of organized team activities and minicamp.

"It’s been a difficult recovery and he’s done everything he needs to do," coach Pete Carroll said in May. "He’s been here every day. He’s here early working hard. He’s not ready to get back out. We’re in the midst of a long, challenging process."

Wilkins, 29, was the Raiders’ marquee free-agent signing last year, agreeing to a four-year, $110 million contract with $82.75 million guaranteed.

He was expected to bolster a defensive line led by pass rushers Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce after making a career-high nine sacks in 2023 with Miami to go with his elite run-stopping ability. All three linemen, however, suffered season-ending injuries.

Wilkins had two sacks and 17 tackles in five games before injuring his foot, which required surgery. He suffered a Jones fracture — a break of the bone that connects the pinkie toe to the base of the foot.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

