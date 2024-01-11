NFL odds: Bill Belichick's career from a sports betting perspective Updated Jan. 11, 2024 11:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Research

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have officially parted ways. After 24 seasons with the Patriots, the future Hall of Fame coach is moving on to the next chapter. Several teams have emerged as possible front-runners to land him, with his services being highly pursued following his dominant run in New England.

With 29 seasons as a head coach under his belt, FOX Sports Research wanted to take a dive into the numbers from a sports gambling perspective. How profitable were his Patriots teams? How good is his record against the spread (ATS) and straight-up (SU) when including his time with the Cleveland Browns? We broke down the data and looked at various situations from a gambling point of view:

Belichick is 256-200-11 ATS (56.1%) and 302-165 SU in regular-season games for his career, the former being the best cover rate of any coach with a minimum of 300 regular-season games coached in the Super Bowl era.

Belichick has coached in an NFL-record 44 playoff games, going 22-21-1 (51.2%) and 31-13 SU (70.5%) — the latter being the most playoff wins of any coach in NFL history.

Belichick has been a favorite in 323 regular-season games in his career, going 177-140-6 ATS (55.8%) and 241-82 SU (74.6%) in those matchups, the former being the best cover rate of any coach to be a favorite in 150 regular-season games.

Belichick has recorded 103 covers as a home favorite in the regular season, the most of any coach in the Super Bowl era. In his career, Belichick is 103-79-4 ATS (56.6%) and 143-43 SU (76.9%), the latter being the second-most wins as a regular-season home favorite in the Super Bowl era (Don Shula).

Belichick is one of eight coaches in the Super Bowl era to be a road favorite in 70-plus regular-season games; in those matchups he went 71-61-2 ATS (53.8%) and 95-39 SU (70.9%), the latter of which is the most wins as a road favorite of any coach in the Super Bowl era.

Belichick is one of nine coaches in the Super Bowl era to be a home underdog in 40-plus regular-season games; in those matchups he went 24-19-3 ATS (55.8%) and 20-26 SU (43.5%). Of those 46 instances as a home underdog, 28 came during his time with the Patriots.

Belichick is 52-38-2 ATS (57.8%) and 38-54 (41.3%) as a road underdog in the regular season in his career; he is one of seven coaches in the Super Bowl era to have 38 wins as a road underdog.

Belichick has been a double-digit favorite in the regular season a whopping 71 times in his career, one of five coaches in the Super Bowl era to be a 10-plus point favorite 55 or more times in the regular season (Tom Landry, Don Shula, Chuck Noll, George Allen). He is 39-32 ATS (54.9%) and 64-7 SU (90.1%) as a double-digit favorite in the regular season.

Belichick has only been a double-digit underdog 11 times in his career and went 8-2-1 ATS (80%) in those games; of coaches with a minimum of 10 games coached as a regular-season underdog, that's the third-highest cover rate in the Super Bowl era (Chuck Fairbanks, Rod Marinelli).

Belichick has coached in 13 conference title games, the most of any coach in the Super Bowl era; he went 6-7 ATS (46.2%) and 9-4 SU (69.2%), with all 13 games coming with the Patriots.

Belichick was known for his dominant defenses, and it showed in his contribution to the Over/Under over his career; in the regular season, he hit the under in 230 out of 465 games — the most unders hit by a head coach in the Super Bowl era.

