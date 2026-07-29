NFL Catchup: Bengals Camp Scuffle, Running Back Hold-Ins & More QB Battles

We're only in the opening week of training camp practices, but things are already heating up in the NFL … literally.

Wednesday saw our first scuffle of training camp, with a star being at the center of a skirmish at Cincinnati Bengals practice. A pair of contract stalemates were also at the forefront of Wednesday's practice news, while some quarterback uncertainty is emerging in Atlanta.

Here is what to know from Wednesday around the NFL:

Cincinnati Bengals training camp opened with high physical intensity on Wednesday, resulting in a skirmish during team drills.

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was at the center of the incident, as he and cornerback Jalen Davis were seen arguing facemask to facemask before an assistant coach intervened to separate the players. During the brief skirmish, Chase also could be seen throwing a helmet which presumably belonged to cornerback DJ Turner II.

Should the early physicality not lead to setbacks, the competition level between the revamped defense and an established offense is exactly what the Bengals hope will push them back into the championship picture this season.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs reported to their respective training camps on time but did not participate in team practice drills.

Both players are seeking new contract extensions following three productive seasons. By physically reporting to team facilities, Robinson and Gibbs avoid daily mandatory fines required under the collective bargaining agreement while contract negotiations continue.

Extensions for Robinson and Gibbs are expected to compete with or surpass the top of the running back market.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined Wednesday due to what head coach Kevin Stefanski described as a "flare-up" of an undisclosed injury.

While the team did not officially specify the nature of the issue, ESPN reported that Tagovailoa is dealing with back tightness. Third-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr., meanwhile, remains out as he continues to rehab from his ACL tear.

With Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. both sidelined, the Falcons have signed veteran quarterback Cooper Rush to bolster depth in the quarterback room.

The Cleveland Browns opened training camp on Wednesday with an ongoing quarterback battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

Watson handled all first-team snaps on the opening day of practice but threw 12-for-22 and two interceptions with zero touchdowns during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, according to ESPN Cleveland.

According to ESPN, Watson threw both interceptions on back-to-back pass attempts during 11-on-11 drills, with cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Damarri Mathis securing the turnovers.

Shedeur Sanders had more completions than Watson during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, finishing 16-for-19, but was unable to find the end zone, despite not throwing any interceptions.

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers took part in individual drills on Wednesday after avoiding the physically unable to perform list to start camp.

Nabers is recovering from a right knee ACL tear suffered in late September. Despite offseason additions at the position, Nabers was back on the field working through individual drills, though the team has not set a formal timeline for his return to full-contact drills or game action.

Nabers needed a full meniscus repair in October. He needed a second surgery earlier this year to clean up scar tissue, which set his timeline back a bit and put Week 1 against the Cowboys in jeopardy.