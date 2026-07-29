Ja'Marr Chase Involved In Scuffle On First Day Of Bengals Training Camp

The Cincinnati Bengals began training camp Wednesday and wasted no time bringing the intensity, resulting in a physical altercation that featured star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the middle of it all.

Footage captured by reporters on hand showed a scuffle breaking out on the first day of practice.

Chase and veteran cornerback Jalen Davis were seen arguing facemask to facemask before an assistant coach intervened to separate the players. During the brief skirmish, Chase also could be seen throwing a helmet which presumably belonged to cornerback DJ Turner II.

The two were eventually separated and no injuries were reported from the incident.

While training camp fights are not a new occurrence across the league as players return following a long offseason, with more expectations for the Bengals entering 2026, there will be more on-field battles leading up to the regular season.

The Bengals defense struggled heavily throughout the 2025 season, ranking last in the NFL in yards per play allowed and near the bottom of the league in total points and yards per game allowed.

The team acquired star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence via trade and brought in edge rusher Boye Mafe, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, and safeties Bryan Cook and Kyle Dugger.

These roster additions have likely created a more demanding environment in practice. Should the early physicality not lead to setbacks, the competition level between the revamped defense and an established offense is exactly what the Bengals hope will push them back into the championship picture this season.