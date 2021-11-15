Monday Night Football top plays: 49ers shock Rams, earn first home win of season

National Football League
1 hour ago

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers snagged their first home win of the season as they took down Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 on Monday Night Football.

The 49ers have swept the season series against the Rams in each of the past two seasons and have now beaten their division rivals five times in a row. The Niners improved to 4-5 on the season, while the Rams dropped to 7-3.

Here are the top moments from Monday's matchup.

San Francisco 49ers 31, Los Angeles Rams 10

FIRST QUARTER

Odell Beckham Jr., who made his first start after being released by the Cleveland Browns last week, wasted no time getting in on the action in his first game as a Ram.

But the celebration didn't last long. 

On that same drive, Stafford's deep pass intended for OBJ was picked off by the 49ers' defense. 

With momentum on their side, the Niners struck first when Garoppolo connected with George Kittle for six.

On the Rams' ensuing drive, Jimmie Ward picked up his second interception of the night, this time returning it for a touchdown.

Stafford has now thrown a pick-six in back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 12 and 13 of 2009, his rookie season.

SECOND QUARTER

The Rams QB redeemed himself in the second period, as he connected with tight end Tyler Higbee to get L.A. on the board.

It was another dazzling showing from the Niners, as Deebo Samuel capped off an 11-play, 91-yard drive with a touchdown to put San Francisco up 21-7.

Before the break, the Niners' defense stopped the Rams' fake field goal attempt to maintain their two-score advantage.

THIRD QUARTER

The Rams' defense came out in full force in the second half …

FOURTH QUARTER

… But it wasn't enough to stop the inevitable. 

Samuel snagged with 40-yard bomb from Garoppolo and took it to the house to open the final quarter. 

And just like that, the Niners took a 31-7 lead with 11:07 to play.

Oh, what could have been. 

A defensive pass interference call negated this INT, but the effort from Niners' CB K'Waun Williams was 10/10.

The Rams added a field goal in garbage time, and things ended there, 31-10.

