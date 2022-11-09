National Football League
Micah Parsons, Sauce Gardner highlight Cowherd's Midseason NFL Awards
National Football League

Micah Parsons, Sauce Gardner highlight Cowherd's Midseason NFL Awards

45 mins ago

We're halfway through the 2022 NFL season, meaning those vying for a little individual hardware are firmly making their case.

On Tuesday's edition of "The Herd," host Colin Cowherd gave out his midseason NFL awards. Here's what he came up with:

Offensive Rookie of the Year: RB Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks

Midseason stats: 570 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, 5.1 yards per carry

Colin's thoughts: "Do you know he leads all players in the NFL with six touchdowns in the fourth quarter? For a rookie, worn down, wearing down — not a chance. The Michigan State star has been a huge part of the resurgence. Two rookie tackles. Kenneth Walker, he is fun to watch."

Jalen Hurts, Sauce Gardner, Micah Parsons highlight Colin's midseason NFL awards

Jalen Hurts, Sauce Gardner, Micah Parsons highlight Colin's midseason NFL awards
Colin Cowherd reveals his NFL midseason awards on "The Herd."

Defensive Rookie of the Year: CB Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

Midseason stats: Two interceptions, 13 passes defended, 44 combined tackles

Colin's thoughts: "Thirteen passes defensed, leads the NFL. He is the second-highest graded corner in the league. By the way, this division, I got Stefon Diggs, I got those Miami guys. It's not like he's asked to sit and watch the run game. He is taking on stars in this league. He's really fun. The minute he got into the league, the first week as a Jets fan you're like, 'Oh, we found an all-time great player at a position.' He's that good."

Offensive Player of the Year: WR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill stats: 76 receptions, 1,104 receiving yards, three receiving touchdowns

Colin's thoughts: "Most receiving yards through nine games in the Super Bowl era. And by the way, he just got to the team. New quarterback, new coach. Schedule hasn't been easy. Not only leads the NFL in [receiving] yards with over 1,000 — he leads it by almost 250 yards. So nobody is close to his impact right now to me, individually."

Defensive Player of the Year: LB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Midseason stats: Eight sacks, two forced fumbles, 36 combined tackles 

Colin's thoughts: "Four games [with] multiple sacks. Eight sacks, 20 pressures. Even among top pass-rush protectors, for his size, he overpowers guys that weigh 50, 60 pounds more than he does. He is your classic game-wrecker. You can put him inside, outside, blitz, coverage. From Day 1 in this league, like Sauce Gardner, total difference-maker."

NFL Coach of the Year: Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks record: 6-3, first in NFC West

Colin's thoughts: "They only returned 11 of 22 starters. This is a brand-new team with a quarterback who is viewed as a bust. It's also a tough division. Geno Smith's completion percentage is over 73%, by far and away the best in the league."

NFL MVP: QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Midseason stats: 2,042 passing yards, 326 rushing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, six rushing touchdowns, two interceptions, 107.8 quarterback rating, 68.2% completion percentage

Colin's thoughts: "I think even more than Josh Allen, I think he's [Hurts] the soul of the team. Josh Allen's the most valuable player on that team [Buffalo Bills]. I think this team is overlooked, and I think he embodies that. Nick Sirianni is overlooked. Jalen Hurts is overlooked, and I think the players feed off that. In Buffalo, they rely on Josh Allen. In Philly, they feed off Jalen Hurts, and that to me is true value."

NFL Comeback Player: QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Midseason stats: 2,199 passing yards, 196 rushing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 107.2 quarterback rating, 73.1% completion percentage

Colin's thoughts: "He's always been big and can move. But when people have called you a bust, and you've been a backup, now you got to get your mind right to be the guy. I've seen him have a couple of plays this year when you're like, ‘He’s reverting back to Geno,' and then the next drive he flips it immediately. That's real composure. He couldn't have done that six years ago. He's really grown as a human being. It's pretty cool to watch."

Prediction for most regular-season wins: Philadelphia Eagles

Prediction for fewest regular-season wins: Houston Texas

Prediction for California team that finishes with the best record: San Francisco 49ers

Prediction for Florida team that finishes with the best record: Miami Dolphins

Prediction for "New York" team that finishes with the best record: New York Giants

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
FOX Bet Super 6: Win Terry's $100,000 in Week 10 NFL Sunday Challenge
National Football League

FOX Bet Super 6: Win Terry's $100,000 in Week 10 NFL Sunday Challenge

10 mins ago
NFL odds Week 10: Early lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 10: Early lines for every game

15 mins ago
NFL midseason poll: MVP, Rookies of the Year, DPOY, Super Bowl picks
National Football League

NFL midseason poll: MVP, Rookies of the Year, DPOY, Super Bowl picks

1 hour ago
Cowboys-Packers matchup a fitting way for Mike McCarthy to make his mark
National Football League

Cowboys-Packers matchup a fitting way for Mike McCarthy to make his mark

3 hours ago
Jeff Saturday could help solve Colts' key issue; praise for Malik Willis: AFC South analysis
National Football League

Jeff Saturday could help solve Colts' key issue; praise for Malik Willis: AFC South analysis

18 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes