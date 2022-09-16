National Football League
Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?
National Football League

Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?

10 hours ago

It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night.

Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.

"We just hung around," quarterback Patrick Mahomes said of his team's performance. "That's the biggest thing: Our defense kept us in the game. We didn't play our best football, and it was huge for our defense to keep us in the game, make some plays and get some points on the board — and just give us a chance." 

It was a statement win that — in "The Carton Show" host Craig Carton's mind — keeps K.C. atop the AFC's power rankings, and makes the Chiefs the team to beat en route to the Super Bowl.

"If you're a Buffalo Bills fan, this ain't about you," he claimed Friday on the show. "The Chiefs are the team you've got to beat.

" … Everyone has forgotten that Pat Mahomes is Pat Mahomes. The rhetoric was ‘will Mahomes be as good [without] Tyreek Hill?’ Screw that, man. It [doesn't] matter who's lining up for the Chiefs. That guy is special. You saw it again last night, the sidearm touchdown, and for anybody that might've slept on Kansas City because they thought the Bills were now the team to beat, they reminded everybody that the road to the Super Bowl goes through Kansas City."

Carton was also sure to give the Chargers their flowers for their showing Thursday.

"The Chargers showed you – as they have really since Herbert got the job and became the starting quarterback – they belong. … I just don't think anybody is going to want to play the Chargers in the postseason until the last possible minute, because they have a very good defense, they have a quarterback who can sling it all over the field. They were also playing without one of their big weapons: Keenan Allen didn't play in the game yesterday. And when that team is at full strength … that is not a team you want to play come postseason."

Chiefs win AFC West face off, send Chargers home 27-24

Chiefs win AFC West face off, send Chargers home 27-24
Craig Carton breaks down why the Chiefs officially became the team to beat in the AFC
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 2: Cowboys are in trouble, other Week 1 betting lessons
National Football League

NFL odds Week 2: Cowboys are in trouble, other Week 1 betting lessons

6 hours ago
Sean Payton: Aaron Rodgers' body language 'drives me crazy'
National Football League

Sean Payton: Aaron Rodgers' body language 'drives me crazy'

6 hours ago
Chargers' Justin Herbert day-to-day with fractured rib cartilage
National Football League

Chargers' Justin Herbert day-to-day with fractured rib cartilage

7 hours ago
NFL odds Week 2: Lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 2: Lines for every game

8 hours ago
Can the Cowboys beat the Bengals without Dak Prescott?
National Football League

Can the Cowboys beat the Bengals without Dak Prescott?

8 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes