National Football League
Jay Glazer: Seahawks QB Sam Darnold Could Be Back Sooner Rather Than Later
National Football League

Jay Glazer: Seahawks QB Sam Darnold Could Be Back Sooner Rather Than Later

Published Sep. 20, 2026 1:13 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold might not be out as long as many expected.

After Darnold suffered a glute injury near his hip during the season opener against the New England Patriots, there was speculation that he might end up on injured reserve. As it turns out, he not only avoided the IR, but he could return sooner than expected.

According to insider Jay Glazer on "FOX NFL Sunday," the Seahawks got encouraging news from team doctors regarding Darnold's injury and progress.

"Those opinions actually were much better than what they thought they were," Glazer said. "They actually showed that Sam Darnold isn’t as injured as they originally thought, to the point that they’re optimistic that he’s going to return much sooner rather than later."

It’s hard to predict exactly when Darnold will be back under center, but the latest developments suggest he could return within the next game or two. Until then, backup Drew Lock gets the start Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Cardinals.

Lock was impressive coming off the bench against the Patriots, rallying the team to overcome a 10-point second-half deficit. With plenty of talent, the offense should remain in good hands for the time being, whether it's Lock or Darnold taking the snaps.

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