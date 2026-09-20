Jalen Hurts Claps Back At Jeffery Simmons Following Eagles Win Over Titans

Jalen Hurts has a strong memory.

The Eagles quarterback made it clear to Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons that he remembered his remark about him following Philadelphia's victory on Sunday.

"You started that s---, I had to finish it," Hurts told Simmons when the Titans defensive tackle approached him during his postgame interview with FOX Sports' Kristina Pink.

Earlier in the week, Simmons said that the Titans just "need to make Jalen Hurts be a QB" in order to beat the Eagles. Simmons' comment made the rounds on social media as he took a perceived dig at Philadelphia's quarterback.

Hurts responded with some relatively impressive passes on Sunday, leading the Eagles to a game-winning touchdown drive in the final seconds to secure a 24-20 victory. He completed 26 of 37 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns, but Hurts also had two interceptions. Hurts underthrew his receiver on the second interception, putting Philadelphia in a bad spot in the fourth quarter.

However, Hurts ultimately got the last laugh on Sunday, and he made that clear.

"I heard it," Hurts said when asked about Simmons' comment.

In a follow-up, Hurts was asked if Simmons' comment mattered.

"I heard it," Hurts bluntly responded again.

And when Hurts was asked if he liked how the team responded to that comment, he gave a similar remark.

"I'm happy we won," Hurts said.