Jalen Hurts Claps Back At Jeffery Simmons Following Eagles Win Over Titans
Jalen Hurts has a strong memory.
The Eagles quarterback made it clear to Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons that he remembered his remark about him following Philadelphia's victory on Sunday.
"You started that s---, I had to finish it," Hurts told Simmons when the Titans defensive tackle approached him during his postgame interview with FOX Sports' Kristina Pink.
Earlier in the week, Simmons said that the Titans just "need to make Jalen Hurts be a QB" in order to beat the Eagles. Simmons' comment made the rounds on social media as he took a perceived dig at Philadelphia's quarterback.
Hurts responded with some relatively impressive passes on Sunday, leading the Eagles to a game-winning touchdown drive in the final seconds to secure a 24-20 victory. He completed 26 of 37 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns, but Hurts also had two interceptions. Hurts underthrew his receiver on the second interception, putting Philadelphia in a bad spot in the fourth quarter.
However, Hurts ultimately got the last laugh on Sunday, and he made that clear.
"I heard it," Hurts said when asked about Simmons' comment.
In a follow-up, Hurts was asked if Simmons' comment mattered.
"I heard it," Hurts bluntly responded again.
And when Hurts was asked if he liked how the team responded to that comment, he gave a similar remark.
"I'm happy we won," Hurts said.
-
Coaches Searching For Answers On Why NFL Saw Record Scoring Numbers In Week 1
Dallas' Week 1 Defensive Disaster Proved The Cowboys Are Still Missing Micah Parsons
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Caleb Williams MVP Watch Has Begun; Chiefs Are Back
-
NFL DFS Week 2: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays
2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans
Can The Bears Actually Break The NFL Scoring Record? This Weekend Will Be Very Telling
-
Vikings Name Starting QB For Week 2 vs. Bears With Kyler Murray Injured
#AskTom: Tom Brady Criticizes 49ers-Rams Travel Narrative, Describes Playbook Lingo
Which Overreactions Are Legit? Why Execs, Scouts Are Out On Chargers, But High on Rams
-
Coaches Searching For Answers On Why NFL Saw Record Scoring Numbers In Week 1
Dallas' Week 1 Defensive Disaster Proved The Cowboys Are Still Missing Micah Parsons
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Caleb Williams MVP Watch Has Begun; Chiefs Are Back
-
NFL DFS Week 2: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays
2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For LSU-Ole Miss, Eagles-Titans
Can The Bears Actually Break The NFL Scoring Record? This Weekend Will Be Very Telling
-
Vikings Name Starting QB For Week 2 vs. Bears With Kyler Murray Injured
#AskTom: Tom Brady Criticizes 49ers-Rams Travel Narrative, Describes Playbook Lingo
Which Overreactions Are Legit? Why Execs, Scouts Are Out On Chargers, But High on Rams