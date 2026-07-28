Philadelphia Eagles Sign Jalen Carter To Historic Contract Extension

Jalen Carter isn't going anywhere!

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they've signed the star defensive tackle to a four-year extension, which keeps him under contract through 2031.

The extension is a four-year, $152 million deal that could reach $160 million in value and includes $106 million guaranteed, per ESPN. This deal is the richest for a defensive tackle in NFL history. Carter passed Tennessee Titans star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons for the highest average annual value at the position in league history ($35.3 million).

Moreover, Carter's $38 million AAV is second in Eagles history, with quarterback Jalen Hurts' $51 million AAV (five-year, $255 million deal) first in franchise history.

Carter, a Pro Bowler in two of his three seasons in the sport (2024 and 2025), totaled three sacks, seven passes defended and 33 combined tackles across 11 regular-season games last year (2025); he missed six games due to heel, shoulder and hip issues. Carter was second in the sport with six batted passes, according to Pro Football Focus.

Philadelphia selected Carter with the No. 9 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, with the defensive tackle tallying two forced fumbles in 2023 and 2024, earning second-team All-Pro honors in his second year.

Earlier this offseason, the Eagles extended fellow defensive tackle Jordan Davis to a three-year, $78 million deal. Last month, they traded wide receiver and three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder.

The Eagles are coming off an 11-6 season that saw them lose to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC wild-card round.