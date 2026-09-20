Jack Strand Joins Elite Company By Throwing Pick-Six On First Career Pass Attempt

As the offense stalled with quarterback Cooper Rush under center against the Carolina Panthers, the Atlanta Falcons finally gave fans what they wanted.

Late in the third quarter, Atlanta brought in undrafted Minnesota State Moorhead rookie quarterback Jack Strand for his first taste of NFL regular-season action. It didn't start well.

Strand’s debut couldn’t have started any worse, but it was certainly unforgettable. On his first pass attempt, he was picked off by Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd for a quick pick-six.

With a pick-six on his first pass attempt, Strand joins elite company by becoming just the fourth quarterback since at least 1991 to throw an interception returned for a touchdown on his first professional pass.

The other three quarterbacks? Jameis Winston (2015), Sam Darnold (2018) and Brett Favre (1991).

The silver lining? Both Favre and Darnold went on to win Super Bowls, while Winston has enjoyed a solid NFL career. So, the good news for Strand is that his career is not necessarily doomed.

Strand came in late in the second half after Rush failed to get the offense moving against the Panthers defense. He completed 8-of-15 passes for 59 yards and averaged just 3.9 yards per attempt, while throwing a historic pick-six.

Strand’s stint under center will likely be short-lived. While Tua Tagovailoa is sidelined by an oblique injury, 2024 No. 9 overall pick Michael Penix Jr. should be ready to go for Thursday night's matchup against Green Bay.