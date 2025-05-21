National Football League Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay dies at 65 Updated May. 21, 2025 9:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jim Irsay, the owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, died in his sleep Wednesday afternoon, the team announced. He was 65.

"We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon. Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed. Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them," the statement from Pete Ward, Irsay’s longtime right-hand man and the team's chief operating officer, read.

Irsay had a profound impact on the franchise.

With Hall of Fame general manager Bill Polian, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy and Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, Irsay helped turn the Colts from a laughingstock into a perennial title contender.

On Wednesday, Manning paid tribute to Irsay on social media.

"I am heartbroken to hear about Jim Irsay’s passing," Manning wrote. "He was an incredibly generous and passionate owner and I will always be indebted to him for giving me my start in the NFL. His love for the Colts and the city of Indy was unmatched. His impact on the players who played for him will not be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone in the Colts community. He will be missed. Jim, rest in peace my friend."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also released a statement honoring Irsay.

"We were deeply saddened to learn of Jim Irsay’s passing today. Jim was a friend, and a man deeply committed to his family, the game, the Colts, and the Indianapolis community," Goddell said.

"Within the League, Jim was an active Chairman of the Legislative Committee and member of the Finance Committee. He led with integrity, passion and care for the Colts’ players, coaches and staff, and his courageous work in support of mental health will be a lasting legacy. Outside of football, he was a talented musician and built an extraordinary collection of historical and musical artifacts that he shared with people across the country."

Irsay had battled health problems in recent years and became less visible following a fall at his home. Police officers from Carmel, Indiana, a northern suburb of Indy, responded to a 911 call from Irsay’s home Dec. 8. According to the police report, the officers found Irsay breathing but unresponsive and with a bluish skin tone.

Ward, the report said, told officers he was worried Irsay was suffering from congestive heart failure and that Irsay’s nurse had said Irsay’s oxygen level was low, his breathing was labored and he was "mostly" unconscious.

A month later, he was diagnosed with a respiratory illness.

During his annual training camp news conference last summer, Irsay told reporters he was continuing to rehab from two subsequent surgeries — though he remained seated in his golf cart. Irsay did not speak during the recent NFL Draft as he typically did.

He had also battled addictions to alcohol and painkillers.

Irsay began his football life as a ball boy after his late father, Robert, acquired the team in a trade with the late Carroll Rosenbloom, who took over the Los Angeles Rams. The younger Irsay then worked his way up to general manager, a position he held with the Colts from 1984-96. He was 24 years old when he first started in that role, becoming the youngest GM in NFL history.

Jim Irsay took over sole ownership of the team after the death of his father in 1997. The Colts drafted Manning with the No. 1 pick in 1998 and won Super Bowl XLI during the 2006 season, their first championship since the franchise moved from Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984.

In Irsay's 28 seasons as team owner, the Colts made the playoffs 16 times and won 10 division titles, two AFC championships and one Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

