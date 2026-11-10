National Football League
How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers
National Football League

How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 15, 2026 8:14 a.m. ET

The Minnesota Vikings visit the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field.

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The Vikings started 6-0 but have lost two straight, including a home loss to Buffalo on Nov. 9. The Packers have won two in a row, and a win at Lambeau Field would pull them even with Minnesota in the loss column of the NFC North.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers

Players To Watch

Kyler Murray is out with a hamstring injury, and Kirk Cousins takes over after a trade from Las Vegas, where he threw for 2,340 yards and 20 touchdowns in nine games. He completed 64.1% of his passes and averaged 7.4 yards per attempt.

He threw eight interceptions in those games, three of them at San Francisco on Nov. 8. Green Bay has 13 interceptions this season, so ball security is the first test for Minnesota.

Aaron Jones Sr. has 474 rushing yards on 115 carries for Minnesota, with two touchdowns and two 100-yard games, on an offense that rushes for 106 yards per game.

He carried five times in each of his last two games, for 16 yards against Buffalo on Nov. 9 and 22 at Detroit on Nov. 1, after 26 yards on eight carries against Indianapolis on Oct. 25. He ran 25 times for 113 yards and a touchdown at New Orleans on Oct. 11. His 4.1 yards per carry has to hold up against a Packers defense that allows 109 rushing yards per game.

Minnesota allows 161.1 passing yards per game, second-fewest in the NFL, and Packers quarterback Jordan Love has 2,618 yards and 19 touchdowns with six interceptions, completing 63.0% of his passes.

He threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns without an interception at New England on Nov. 8, after 288 yards and three scores against Carolina on Oct. 29 and 274 yards at Detroit on Oct. 25. Green Bay has allowed 17 sacks, and Minnesota has 29, the most in the NFL.

Tucker Kraft has 36 catches for 351 yards and three touchdowns on 52 targets in nine games, and he caught one pass for one yard on three targets at New England on Nov. 8.

That followed six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown against Carolina on Oct. 29 and four for 48 and a score at Detroit on Oct. 25. His 36 catches on 52 targets, a 69.2% catch rate, meet a Vikings defense that has nine interceptions, and Green Bay's offense averages 279.7 passing yards per game.

Vikings vs. Packers Odds

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