How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Minnesota Vikings visit the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago. Both teams enter at 1-0, with Minnesota coming off a 39-22 win over Green Bay and Chicago off a 59-37 win at Carolina.

Chicago's offense set an early tone in Week 1. Caleb Williams threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, and D'Andre Swift ran for 124 yards and three scores.

Minnesota answered its opener through Justin Jefferson. He caught passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Green Bay, while Jordan Mason added 59 rushing yards.

The Bears are 4.5-point favorites over the Vikings at DraftKings, with a total of 48.5 and a moneyline of -216 for Chicago and +180 for Minnesota.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears

Date: Sunday, September 20, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Chicago's offense exploded in its opener, and Williams sits right at the center of why this matchup feels so important. In the Week 1 win over Carolina, he completed 21 of 29 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns, then added 65 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground. He also led the Bears on nine scoring drives.

Minnesota already has four sacks through one game, tied for fourth in the league, so Williams' poise against pressure matters right away. Chicago also enters this one ranked first in points per game and first in rushing yards per game, which gives Williams a dangerous run pass balance to work with. Handling the Vikings pass rush cleanly keeps that Bears offense humming.

For Minnesota, the passing game spotlight lands on Jefferson because he already showed how quickly he can tilt a game against a defense that gave up plenty in its opener. In the Week 1 win over Green Bay, Jefferson caught eight of nine targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns, plus a successful two point conversion.

There is extra weight on his role here because Chicago allowed 37 points in its first game and ranks 29th in points allowed per game after Week 1. Jefferson is the cleanest path for Minnesota to create chunk plays, especially with Carson Wentz confirmed as the Week 2 starter while Kyler Murray remains out in concussion protocol. When he wins early in routes and finishes in the red zone, the Vikings offense looks far more dangerous.

In a game where Chicago may want to keep Minnesota's front from dictating the tempo, Swift stands out as the tone setter. He ripped through Carolina for 124 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, and he added a 10 yard catch. His final touchdown, a 28 yard run in the fourth quarter, helped close out the Bears' big offensive day.

Chicago is averaging more than seven yards per rush and ranks first in the league in rushing yards per game after one week. That gives Swift real leverage against a Vikings defense that can rush the passer and force offenses off schedule. Getting him rolling early lets the Bears control down and distance and make the whole offense harder to defend.

With Minnesota's quarterback picture still in focus, Wentz is worth watching because he may be the player who decides whether the Vikings can match Chicago score for score. He has been officially named the Week 2 starter, with Kyler Murray still sidelined in concussion protocol, and he already delivered in relief in Week 1. Against Green Bay, Wentz threw for 133 yards and three touchdowns after Murray left with a head injury, helping fuel a comeback win.

Chicago's takeaway profile raises the bar. The Bears are tied for fifth in interceptions and rank third in turnover margin after Week 1, so ball security becomes a major part of Wentz's assignment. Efficiency on third down without handing Chicago extra possessions gives Minnesota its best shot to keep this division game tight.

Vikings vs. Bears Odds

Check out the full NFL schedule on FOX Sports.