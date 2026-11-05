How to Watch Texans vs. Chargers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

It has been a difficult opening stretch for both teams, with Houston trying to steady itself in the AFC South and Los Angeles still searching for its first win.

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Houston Texans in NFL Week 9 on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Los Angeles enters at 0-7 and in fourth place in the AFC West, carrying a seven-game losing streak into this matchup. The Chargers have scored 15.0 points per game, and that is the lowest mark in the league. Their offense has also posted 168 passing yards per game and a 34.1 percent third-down rate, both bottom 10 figures, which helps explain the early hole.

Houston comes in at 2-5 and second place in the AFC South. The Texans have been more productive through the air, averaging 253 passing yards per game, a top 10 mark, while scoring 23.6 points per game. Ball security has also helped them stay competitive, with a plus-3 turnover margin and only 2 fumbles lost through seven games.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Texans vs. Chargers

When: Sunday, November 8, 2026 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Los Angeles allows 198.4 passing yards per game, seventh fewest in the NFL, so C.J. Stroud's job is to be efficient rather than flashy. He has 1,867 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception, and that single interception is his biggest asset.

The Chargers have six interceptions, so they will test his accuracy. Houston averages 253.4 passing yards per game, seventh in the NFL, so the offense can keep moving if he stays clean. Watch his third-down throws, which decide whether the Texans' drives end in points.

Will Anderson Jr. has 7.5 of Houston's 21 sacks, and he faces a Chargers offense that averages 177.1 passing yards per game. He also has 33 tackles, so he is more than a pure pass rusher against a team that struggles to move the ball.

Justin Herbert has thrown 10 interceptions this season, so pressure from Anderson can turn directly into takeaways. Watch his pressure on early downs. Getting home before Herbert can set his feet could turn a close game into one the Texans control.

Houston allows 244.0 passing yards per game, 29th in the NFL, a favorable matchup for Justin Herbert, who has 1,398 passing yards and five touchdowns. The Chargers need a bounce-back after an interception-heavy stretch.

Houston has just three interceptions, so the Chargers do not face a ball-hawking secondary. Los Angeles needs Herbert to turn those yards into points rather than field goals. Watch his red-zone throws, because converting them is how the Chargers get past a Texans defense with 21 sacks.

Houston allows 98 rushing yards per game, so Omarion Hampton faces a defense that has limited opponents on the ground. He has 309 yards on 89 carries for Los Angeles. The Chargers need production from those carries alongside Justin Herbert's passing game.

Hampton has also lost two fumbles, making possession as important as his rushing total in this matchup. An early-down carry that leaves manageable yardage gives Los Angeles more options on the next snap. Track his gains on first down and whether he holds onto the ball through contact.

Texans vs. Chargers Odds

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