How to Watch Steelers vs. Patriots: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Pittsburgh is 1-0 after a 20-13 win over Atlanta, while New England is 0-1 following a 13-10 loss to Seattle.

Aaron Rodgers stayed clean in his Steelers opener. He threw for 206 yards and a touchdown without an interception, and Pittsburgh’s defense added four sacks and two interceptions in the win over the Falcons.

New England’s opener was defined by turnovers. Drake Maye completed 23 of 33 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown, but he threw three interceptions in the Super Bowl rematch loss at Seattle.

The Patriots are 5.5-point favorites over the Steelers, with a total of 41.5 and a moneyline of -240 for the Patriots and +197 for the Steelers.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, September 20, 2026, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Players To Watch

New England's passing game has to clean up against a defense that already looks disruptive, and Maye sits in the middle of that assignment. In Week 1 he threw for 168 yards with an interception, and the Patriots managed only 13 points while turning the ball over twice.

Pittsburgh opened with 4 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 13 points allowed, so Maye's pocket command and ball security shape the whole afternoon. Quicker decisions and fewer empty drives give New England its best chance to stay competitive.

New England needs more juice in the backfield after a flat opener, which puts Henderson squarely on the watch list now that the availability question has been resolved. He was a full participant in practice without limitations all week and is confirmed to make his 2026 debut Sunday, and the Patriots need a runner who can create easy offense.

Pittsburgh's pass defense and takeaway numbers can force opponents to lean on the run. A healthy Henderson winning early downs and giving Maye a checkdown option helps New England stay out of the long-yardage spots that Steelers fronts feast on.

Pittsburgh got stability from Rodgers in the opener, and now he faces a Patriots defense that just held an opponent to 13 points. He threw for 203 yards and 2 touchdowns in Week 1 while the Steelers offense stayed efficient enough to control the script.

New England recorded 2 sacks in its opener and limited scoring chances, so Rodgers does not need a huge volume day as much as he needs clean possession football. Hitting the easy throws and finishing red-zone trips keeps Pittsburgh from turning this into a grind it cannot afford.

Pittsburgh's defense already showed it can flip a game with takeaways, and Brisker is the safety to watch when New England tries to push the ball downfield. The Steelers banked 2 interceptions and 4 sacks in Week 1 while holding the opponent to 13 points.

The Patriots' passing attack produced only 168 yards in Week 1 and ranked near the top of the league in turnovers after one game. Brisker reading routes and finishing on the ball gives Pittsburgh another chance to punish any hesitant throw from Maye.

Steelers vs. Patriots Odds

This game will air on CBS. Check your local listings for channel information in your area.

Check out the full NFL schedule on FOX Sports.