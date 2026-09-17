How to Watch Saints vs. Ravens: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The New Orleans Saints visit the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Baltimore is 1-0 after a 41-23 win over Indianapolis, while New Orleans is 0-1 following a 31-30 overtime loss at Detroit.

Baltimore’s opener was a full-field day. Lamar Jackson completed 17 of 25 passes for 324 yards, Derrick Henry ran for 144 yards and three touchdowns, and the Ravens finished with 506 total yards and four rushing scores.

New Orleans kept pace through the air in Detroit. Tyler Shough threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns, but he also had two interceptions and took five sacks in the overtime loss.

The Ravens are 7.5-point favorites over the Saints, with a total of 46.5 and a moneyline of -362 for the Ravens and +280 for the Saints.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Saints vs. Ravens

When: Sunday, September 20, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Players To Watch

Baltimore's offense came out sharp in its opener, and Jackson was at the center of that explosion. He threw for 324 yards and ran for a touchdown to go with a passing score, helping the Ravens roll to a 41-23 win.

New Orleans allowed 31 points in Week 1, so Jackson's dual-threat package puts the Saints defense in conflict from the first series. Extending plays with his legs and hitting the deep shots when coverage breaks give Baltimore the same punch it showed in the opener.

Baltimore's biggest early strength is the run game, and Henry is the tone-setter. Henry ran 24 times for 144 yards and 3 touchdowns in Week 1, passing Marcus Allen for the most rushing touchdowns in NFL history.

New Orleans had trouble slowing the run in its opener, while Baltimore showed it can lean on power and efficiency to shorten the game. Henry getting downhill early forces the Saints to load the box and opens the rest of Jackson's playbook.

New Orleans put the ball in Shough's hands right away, and he responded with a huge volume passing performance that keeps him central to this rematch-style test. He threw for big yardage in Week 1 while the Saints tried to stay in a track meet.

Baltimore already has two takeaways, so the swing factor is whether Shough can keep the production while cleaning up the mistakes. Timing throws and avoiding the drive-killing turnover give New Orleans a chance to hang with a Ravens offense that can score in bunches.

Kamara's availability changes the shape of the Saints offense, which is why he belongs here even after the Week 1 questions. He was a full participant in practice midweek, and New Orleans needs his receiving threat out of the backfield to relieve pressure on Shough.

Baltimore's offense is dangerous enough that New Orleans cannot afford to become one-dimensional. Kamara winning on checkdowns and early-down runs gives the Saints a way to stay on schedule and keep Jackson's unit off the field.

Saints vs. Ravens Odds

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