How to Watch Saints vs. Lions: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The New Orleans Saints visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Ford Field, Detroit, MI.

Detroit enters as the heavy favorite, and the number backs it up. The Lions are 7-point favorites at Ford Field with a 49.5 total, and Detroit's moneyline sits at -319 to New Orleans' +256.

That price comes with a wrinkle for Jahmyr Gibbs. He has failed to top 17.5 rushing attempts in nine straight games as a favorite, averaging 13.2 carries in that stretch, even as Detroit's offense led the NFL with 2,422 yards after the catch in 2025.

New Orleans brings its own red-zone problem into Ford Field. The Saints scored just 8 total touchdowns in goal-to-go situations in 2025, the fewest in the NFL, a number that raises the stakes for every trip New Orleans' offense gets close to the end zone.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Saints vs. Lions

When: Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players to Watch

Detroit opens this matchup with a clear backfield focal point, and Gibbs is set up to carry that load. With Isiah Pacheco on injured reserve and David Montgomery no longer in Detroit, the Lions are expected to lean heavily on Gibbs in Week 1. That makes him one of the cleanest indicators of how Detroit wants to control this game.

His importance also grows because the depth behind him is unsettled. Dan Campbell said the Lions will use a committee approach behind Gibbs, with Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors sharing work rather than one locking down the RB2 job. If Gibbs is productive early, Detroit can keep the offense on schedule and force New Orleans to defend the full width of the field.

For New Orleans, the passing game runs through Olave, especially in an opener where the Saints may need their top receiver to steady the offense. He appears to be entering the season healthy after missing the preseason, and his 2025 production gives this matchup real weight: 100 catches, 1,163 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns in 16 games.

That recent form matters here because the Saints are breaking in another important early season test with Tyler Shough leading the offense. Olave gives New Orleans its most proven target, and his volume from last season, 155 targets, shows how central he is to the plan. When he is winning on the outside, the Saints have a much better chance to stay efficient and create explosive plays.

Behind the headline names, Vaki is worth tracking because Detroit's backfield usage could shift quickly over the course of this game. Campbell made it clear that Vaki is part of a committee with Jacob Saylors behind Gibbs, and that puts him in line for an elevated role on game day with Pacheco unavailable.

There is not much regular season production to point to yet, which is exactly why his snaps matter. Vaki and Saylors have combined for 9 career regular season carries, so every touch says something about how much Detroit trusts its depth in a live opener. If Vaki gives the Lions useful change of pace work, it would ease the burden on Gibbs and help Detroit keep its offense balanced.

Saints vs. Lions Odds

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