How to Watch Colts vs. Chiefs: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Indianapolis Colts visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026 at 8:20 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City is 1-0 after a 31-10 win over Denver, while Indianapolis is 0-1 following a 41-23 loss to Baltimore.

Kansas City’s opener ran through the ground game. Kenneth Walker carried 23 times for 173 yards and a touchdown, added three catches for 18 yards and another score, and the Chiefs finished with 220 rushing yards in the win over the Broncos.

Indianapolis could not keep pace with the Ravens. Daniel Jones threw for 166 yards and a touchdown, but the Colts managed 251 total yards and converted just 30 percent of their third downs.

The Chiefs are 6.5-point favorites over the Colts, with a total of 46.5 and a moneyline of -305 for the Chiefs and +245 for the Colts.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Colts vs. Chiefs

When: Sunday, September 20, 2026 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock

Players To Watch

Kansas City's ground game is the first thing to watch here, and Walker sits at the center of it. In Week 1 he powered the Chiefs with 23 carries for 173 yards and 1 rushing touchdown, then added 3 catches for 18 yards and a receiving score, matching a team that posted 220 rushing yards and 5.79 yards per attempt.

Indianapolis gave up 41 points in its opener and ranks 31st in points allowed per game. Walker getting downhill early can force the Colts to crowd the box and open the rest of the offense, letting Kansas City dictate tempo from the first quarter.

This game can hinge on whether Indianapolis slows Kansas City after selling out against the run, which puts Mahomes under the microscope next. He led the Chiefs in Week 1 with 184 passing yards and 2 touchdown passes as Kansas City still scored 31 points despite a modest 55.6 completion rate.

The Colts allowed 41 points in Week 1, while Kansas City comes in off a 31-10 win with a balanced attack that converted 52.9 percent on third down. Mahomes' connection with Travis Kelce (71 yards on 3 catches, including a 59-yard gain) is the clearest way to punish a defense that leans too hard on Walker.

Indianapolis needs more from its passing game in this matchup, which makes Jones one of the biggest swing players on the field. In Week 1 he led the Colts with 166 passing yards and 1 touchdown, but the offense averaged only 149 passing yards and 251 total yards while converting just 30 percent of third downs.

Kansas City allowed only 10 points in Week 1, ranks second in points allowed per game, and posted 4 sacks with 1 interception. Jones getting the ball out on time and avoiding the mistakes that put Indianapolis behind schedule gives the Colts a chance to keep this from turning into a one-sided night.

Indianapolis needs an explosive element in the passing game, and Pierce already showed signs of being that player. He led the Colts with 61 receiving yards in Week 1 and was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, looking set for this matchup on an offense that managed only 166 receiving yards and a longest completion of 25 yards in the opener.

Kansas City's defense opened with 4 sacks, 1 interception, and only 10 points allowed, so sustained drives may be hard to come by. Pierce creating chunk plays gives Jones a way to challenge a defense that has looked tight and aggressive.

Colts vs. Chiefs Odds

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