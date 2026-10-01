How to Watch Chiefs vs. Raiders: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Both teams enter 3-0 and are averaging 29.3 points per game. The Chiefs are allowing 16.7 points per game and the Raiders are allowing 18.0.

The Chiefs are 4.5-point favorites over the Raiders, with a total of 47.5 and a moneyline of -219 for the Chiefs and +181 for the Raiders.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV: CBS

Stream : Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Las Vegas's 3-0 start has come through the air, and Kirk Cousins is the reason why. He has thrown for 661 yards and 9 touchdowns through three games, tied for the NFL lead in touchdown passes, while taking every snap under center in last week's win over New Orleans.

That production runs into a Kansas City defense allowing just 16.7 points per game, tied for the third-best mark in the league. Cousins will need clean pockets and sharp reads against a unit that has kept opponents off the scoreboard all season.

Two missed games didn't cost Brock Bowers his rhythm. In his Week 3 debut against the Saints, he caught 10 of 14 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown, an immediate return to the middle of the Raiders' passing game.

Kansas City has been just as stingy through the air as on the ground, allowing 278.0 total yards per game, fourth-fewest in the NFL. Bowers gives Las Vegas a matchup problem in the middle of the field regardless of that number. Bowers is listed as questionable for Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes has completed 67 of 98 throws for 812 yards, 7 touchdowns and a 108.9 passer rating through three games, numbers that have Kansas City's offense averaging 416.3 total yards and 29.3 points per game.

Las Vegas counters with the league's best turnover differential, at plus 5, backed by 4 interceptions and 10 sacks from a defense that has been disruptive all season. Mahomes will see more contested throws Sunday than he has all year.

Kansas City's ground game has matched its passing attack step for step, and Kenneth Walker III is the biggest reason why. He has 360 rushing yards on 65 carries with 2 touchdowns, a 5.5-yard average, and the Chiefs are running for 153.3 yards per game as a team, fifth-best in the league.

That production meets a Raiders defense that has allowed 18 points per game and already forced 9 takeaways through three games. Walker's efficiency gives Kansas City a way to stay ahead of a defense built on takeaways.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Odds

Learn more about the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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