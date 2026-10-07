How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Cowboys: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Dallas is 2-2 after a 34-30 win at Houston on Sunday, and Tampa Bay is 0-4 after a 17-14 loss to Green Bay.

All four Buccaneers losses came by a touchdown or less, 33-27 at Cincinnati, 23-19 to Cleveland, 23-16 to Minnesota and 17-14 to Green Bay. Tampa Bay has scored 19 points or fewer in each of its last three games.

The Cowboys have scored 31 or more in three straight, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has gone for 153, 112 and 189 receiving yards in those games. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 335 yards against the Texans, though Dallas has also allowed 34 and 30 points in its last two games.

The Cowboys are 8.5-point favorites over the Buccaneers, with a total of 48.5.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

When: Thursday, October 8, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

CeeDee Lamb caught 17 of 21 targets for 189 yards and a touchdown in Dallas' 34-30 win over Houston in Week 4. Through four games he has 37 receptions for 498 yards and four touchdowns on 46 targets, and he has topped 100 receiving yards in three of them, including 153 yards and two scores against Washington in Week 2.

Tampa Bay is 0-4 and has allowed 96 points, 24 per game. A'Shawn Robinson leads the Buccaneers with one interception, and Dallas ranks seventh in the league at 258.0 passing yards per game.

Three rushing touchdowns came from Javonte Williams against Houston, where he carried 19 times for 62 yards and caught all five of his targets for 21 yards. He has 231 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 62 carries this season, and his best yardage total came against Baltimore in Week 3, when he ran 19 times for 98 yards and a score.

The Buccaneers have recorded six sacks through four games, with David Walker leading the team at 2.0. Dallas ranks 25th in rushing at 89.5 yards per game, and Williams accounts for 231 of the team's 358 rushing yards.

Emeka Egbuka has 15 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown on 24 targets through four games. He caught two of four targets for 13 yards against Green Bay. His best game came against Minnesota in Week 3, when he caught five of nine targets for 62 yards, and his touchdown came against Cleveland in Week 2.

The Cowboys have no interceptions this season and have recorded four sacks. Quinnen Williams, Caleb Downs and Rashan Gary each have 1.0 sack, and Tampa Bay enters with a minus-5 turnover margin.

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Odds

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