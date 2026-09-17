National Football League
How to watch Browns vs. Buccaneers
National Football League

How to Watch Browns vs. Buccaneers: TV Channel Live Stream, Time

Published Sep. 20, 2026 8:02 a.m. ET

The Cleveland Browns visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Both teams are 0-1 after Week 1. Cleveland fell 34-10 at Jacksonville, and Tampa Bay dropped a 33-27 decision at Cincinnati.

Cleveland’s opener stalled on early downs. Deshaun Watson completed 16 of 22 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown, but the Browns scored only 10 points and converted 1 of 8 third downs.

Tampa Bay stayed in a shootout on the road. Baker Mayfield completed 23 of 28 passes for 216 yards with a 98.8 rating, and the Buccaneers converted half their third downs in the loss to the Bengals.

The Buccaneers are 8.5-point favorites over the Browns, with a total of 41.5 and a moneyline of -437 for the Buccaneers and +338 for the Browns.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Browns vs. Buccaneers

  • When: Sunday, September 20, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
  • TV: CBS
  • Stream: Paramount+

Players To Watch

Tampa Bay's offense moved the ball well enough in the opener to stay competitive, and Mayfield is the quarterback who has to turn that efficiency into finished drives. He threw for 216 yards on 23 of 28 passing with a 98.8 rating in Week 1, while the Buccaneers converted 50 percent on third down.

Cleveland gave up 34 points in its opener but still produced a sack and a forced fumble, so Mayfield's assignment is cleaner red-zone execution without the empty possessions. Keeping drives alive and finishing with points gives Tampa Bay a strong chance to control the game script.

Tampa Bay already showed Irving can be a central piece of the offense, especially after Sean Tucker was inactive in the opener. He handled clear RB1 duties in Week 1 as the Buccaneers averaged 4.45 yards per rush and scored 2 rushing touchdowns.

Cleveland allowed 34 points and missed tackles on defense in Week 1, which is exactly the kind of look that rewards a decisive runner. Irving giving Tampa Bay balance and staying ahead of the chains takes pressure off Mayfield and helps the Buccaneers finish drives.

Cleveland needs much more from its passing game in key moments after a slow offensive start, and Watson is the Browns quarterback who has to deliver it. In Week 1 he threw for 205 yards and a touchdown but also turned it over (an interception and a lost fumble) while completing 16 of 22 passes, but Cleveland scored only 10 points and converted just 1 of 8 third downs in a 34-10 loss.

Tampa Bay allowed 33 points in its opener but also came away with an interception return touchdown and 6 passes defended. Watson avoiding the drive-killing mistakes and keeping Cleveland on schedule is what keeps the Browns competitive deep into the game.

With Dylan Sampson on injured reserve, Sanders is lined up for an expanded workload behind Quinshon Judkins, which makes him one of the more interesting names in this game. In the opener he had 3 catches for 25 yards and added 1 carry, a glimpse of how he can help as a secondary back and outlet option.

Tampa Bay gave up 89 rushing yards in Week 1 and has to clean up a defense that allowed 33 points overall. Sanders turning extra snaps into efficient touches helps Cleveland sustain drives and take some strain off Watson.

Browns vs. Bucaneers Odds

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