National Football League
How to watch Bengals vs. Texans
National Football League

How to Watch Bengals vs. Texans: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Sep. 20, 2026 7:59 a.m. ET

The Cincinnati Bengals visit the Houston Texans on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Houston is 1-0 after a 31-10 win over Buffalo, while Cincinnati is also 1-0 by way of a 33-27 win over Tampa Bay.

Houston’s opener stayed clean. C.J. Stroud threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns, and the Texans finished with 381 total yards in the win over the Bills.

Cincinnati needed more of a shootout at home. Joe Burrow completed 25 of 35 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown, and the Bengals converted 8 of 14 third downs in a 33-point outing against the Buccaneers.

The Texans are 2.5-point favorites over the Bengals, with a total of 46 and a moneyline of -147 for the Texans and +124 for the Bengals.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Texans

  • When: Sunday, September 20, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Where: Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX
  • TV: CBS
  • Stream: Paramount+

Players To Watch

Houston is built to go through Stroud in this matchup, and Week 1 showed why. He led the Texans with 274 yards and 2 touchdowns while Houston put up 31 points in a 36-31 shootout loss and moved the ball consistently through the air.

Cincinnati opened the season with 4 sacks and a plus-3 turnover margin, so Stroud's protection and decision speed are under the microscope. Keeping the ball clean and hitting the intermediate windows gives Houston its best shot to match Cincinnati's scoring pace.

Cincinnati leaned on Burrow's control of the offense in the opener, and he remains the Bengals' clearest path to answering Houston's attack. He led the team in passing while Cincinnati stayed efficient on third down and finished drives.

Houston's defense gave up 36 points in Week 1 and ranks 28th in points allowed per game, but the Texans still created pressure with 2 sacks. Burrow winning early downs and avoiding negative plays keeps Cincinnati from giving Houston's offense extra snaps.

Houston needs more disruption up front after a rough defensive opener, which puts Hunter in the spotlight. The Texans had only 2 sacks in Week 1 while allowing 36 points, so an edge rusher who can collapse the pocket changes the math for Burrow.

Cincinnati was efficient on third down in its opener, the kind of offense that punishes soft pressure. Hunter winning early in the down and forcing hurried throws gives Houston a chance to flip field position instead of chasing the game.

Stewart is set to make his 2026 debut Sunday after a hyperextended knee kept him out of Week 1 entirely, a big addition to a Bengals front that still forced turnovers without him. The Bengals posted 4 sacks and a strong takeaway margin in the opener, with the defensive line setting the tone even before Stewart returns.

Houston moved the ball well but also put it on the ground twice and cannot afford stalled drives against this Bengals pressure. Stewart joining the rush and finishing at the quarterback gives Cincinnati another way to slow Stroud before the Texans' offense finds rhythm.

Bengals vs. Texas Odds

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