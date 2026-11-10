How to Watch 49ers vs. Cowboys: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The San Francisco 49ers visit the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, at 4:25 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The 49ers bounced back from their only loss of the season with a win over the Raiders in Week 9 and lead the NFC West by two and a half games. The Cowboys have alternated wins and losses over their last four games and sit second in the NFC East behind the Giants.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Cowboys

When: Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Brock Purdy has 1,980 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games, with a 109.8 QBR, and San Francisco's passing game averages 241.5 yards per game.

He completed 17 of 25 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders on Nov. 8 and 27 of 40 for 288 yards at Atlanta on Oct. 25, a game that included two interceptions. He has been sacked only eight times in eight games, and Dallas has 17 sacks, so he should have time to work.

San Francisco's offense rushes for 135.3 yards per game, and running back Christian McCaffrey has 457 yards and nine touchdowns on 102 carries in eight games.

He ran 18 times for 68 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders on Nov. 8 and has caught 36 passes for 270 yards. His 4.5 yards per carry meets a Cowboys defense that allows 147.4 rushing yards per game, second-most in the NFL, so the ground game has room to work. Dallas also allows 225.2 passing yards per game.

San Francisco has 15 sacks, and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been sacked 14 times while throwing for 2,381 yards and 16 touchdowns in nine games, with a 95.3 QBR.

He threw for 335 yards and two touchdowns without an interception at Indianapolis on Nov. 8, and for 212 yards and three scores at Philadelphia on Oct. 26. His five interceptions all season face a 49ers defense that has six, so neither side takes the ball away often. His 14 sacks taken match up with that 49ers pass rush.

CeeDee Lamb has 70 catches for 904 yards and seven touchdowns on 108 targets, and he caught 10 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets at Indianapolis on Nov. 8.

He had seven catches for 58 yards against Arizona on Nov. 1 and five for 74 yards and two touchdowns at Philadelphia on Oct. 26. His 12.9 yards per catch meets a 49ers defense that allows 211 passing yards per game. Dallas throws for 256.9 yards per game as a team, and San Francisco has six interceptions.

49ers vs. Cowboys Odds

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