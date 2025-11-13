FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Madrid Game Picks, Predictions

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the Madrid Game in Week 11 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on the Week 11 Madrid Game between Miami and Washington.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Tua Tagovailoa OR Marcus Mariota

In four starts this year, Mariota hasn't eclipsed 213 passing yards and is 1-3 in those games. While Tagovailoa has struggled this season, he's only two seasons removed from leading the league in pass yards, and has led the Dolphins to two wins in his last three starts, highlighted by a shocking 30-13 win over the Bills last week.

PREDICTION: Tua Tagovailoa

2. Rank these players by who will have the MOST TOTAL SCRIMMAGE YARDS (highest to lowest)?

Deebo Samuel, Jaylen Waddle, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, De'Von Achane

I have to go with Achane here. He's got the fourth-most scrimmage yards in the league at 1,105, and is coming off a huge outing against the Bills in which he had 226 total yards. The Commanders are also allowing 394.6 yards per game, which is the third-worst mark of all teams this season. Waddle should also pop against a struggling Commanders pass defense.

PREDICTION: Achane, Waddle, Croskey-Merritt, Samuel

3. Which player will have the MOST RECEPTIONS?

Deebo Samuel, Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane, Zach Ertz

Waddle is the Dolphins No. 1 option with Tyreek Hill out for the season, and over the last three weeks he's totaled 16 receptions on 22 targets. And don't forget, this is a guy who set the single-season rookie record for receptions with 104 back in 2021.

PREDICTION: Jaylen Waddle

4. Which of the following will occur?

Tua Tagovailoa 200+ passing yards

Zach Ertz 50+ receiving yards

Commanders 3+ sacks

None

Keeping with the trend, the Dolphins pass attack has been humming as of late and the Commanders' secondary has been struggling all season. Tagovailoa should get to 200+ passing yards easily. Ertz is also a good choice here, as he went for 54 receiving yards last week and will fill a void for an injured Terry McLaurin.

PREDICTION: Tua Tagovailoa 200+ passing yards

5. How many RUSHING YARDS will Marcus Mariota have vs Dolphins?

0-24, 24-30, 30-35, 35-40+

Mariota has only rushed for 40 yards once this season and has eclipsed 30 yards just twice. The Dolphins defense isn't the best, but it should be able to contain the 32-year old signal caller.

PREDICTION: 24-30

6. What will be the outcome of this 🇪🇸 Madrid showdown?

Commanders win, tie, or lose by 2 points or fewer OR Dolphins win by 3 points or more

Things always get weird in international games, and this will be the first one ever played in Spain. Expect a game that'll be close between two teams that have been struggling all season.

PREDICTION: Commanders win, tie, or lose by 2 points or fewer.

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Dolphins 28, Commanders 27

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .