National Football League
Favorite 'Dogs: Back Cousins-Led Vikings; Arizona To Upset Utah
National Football League

Favorite 'Dogs: Back Cousins-Led Vikings; Arizona To Upset Utah

Published Nov. 10, 2026 5:31 p.m. ET
Will Hill
Will Hill
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

A veteran quarterback returns to his old stomping grounds and a high-flying college squad travels to face a ranked foe. 

I smell a few upsets. 

Here are my underdog picks for the NFL and college football weekend.

 

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All season long, college football has taught us to bet against the team that just pulled off a big, emotional win. 

In September, it was Ole Miss getting revenge against its former coach Lane Kiffin and his LSU Tigers, before getting buried the following week against Florida. The Gators, off of that huge statement win, turned around and got blown out by Missouri a week later. Just a few weeks ago, BYU pulled off a monster upset at home against Notre Dame, but followed that performance up with a loss to Central Florida. 

This week, it’s Utah coming off a victory over rival BYU, one that makes the Utes a heavy favorite to punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff. The quest for an undefeated regular season will not be easy though, and might very well come to an end on Saturday, as Utah visits a dangerous Arizona team that is undefeated at home. 

A let-down spot for Utah, I believe, will lead to Arizona and its talented offense pulling off the small upset and handing the Utes their first loss of the season.

Will HillHill's Pick: Arizona +2.5, +125 ML

 

Minnesota Vikings (+3.5 +140 Money Line) vs Green Bay Packers

"You like that?" 

The question that quarterback Kirk Cousins once famously barked out of excitement is one that most Vikings fans would answer positively following the deadline deal to bring back their former signal-caller. 

Monday night against the Bills, the Vikings displayed why they have perhaps the best defense in the NFL, while they simultaneously got one of the more dismal quarterback performances in recent memory from Carson Wentz. Cousins knows the system, will have quality weapons to work with, and will likely only need to get the team to 17 or 20 points to win games consistently, with an elite defense behind him. 

The Packers look like legitimate contenders in the NFC, but with a great defense and a rejuvenated offense, I’ll take the new-look Vikings to spring the upset and cool off the red-hot Packers.

Will HillHill's Pick: Vikings +3.5, +140 ML

 
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