Falcons vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a Week 1 NFL showdown on FOX.

The beginning of the end has arrived for one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play. Aaron Rodgers announced that his 22nd NFL season will be his last.

And he'll spend his final season reunited with his former head coach in Green Bay, Mike McCarthy, who took over in Pittsburgh after Mike Tomlin's 19-year run with the Steelers came to an end. Rodgers played 13 seasons under McCarthy, going 98-55-1 as a starter while completing 64.9% of his passes for 41,941 yards and 334 touchdowns.

The duo also won Super Bowl XLV together.

In the season opener, Rodgers will join Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks since 1950 to start a Week 1 game at age 42 or older. Rodgers is also 12-6 as a starter in season openers, tied for the third-most wins by a quarterback since 1950.

Like the Steelers, the Falcons will also have a new head coach on the sideline. After parting ways with Raheem Morris, Atlanta hired Kevin Stefanski this offseason. The Falcons also brought in Tua Tagovailoa, but he will not start in Week 1 after going down with an oblique injury in practice this week.

Cooper Rush will get the start instead.

The Falcons have finished below .500 in eight consecutive seasons, tied for the second-longest active streak in the NFL and the longest such stretch in franchise history since they also went eight straight seasons under .500 from 1983-90.

With that, let’s take a look at the odds for Steelers vs. Falcons at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 13.

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Falcons @ Steelers Odds

Moneyline

Steelers: -290 (bet $10 to win $13.45 total)

Falcons: +235 (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)

Spread

Steelers -6 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Falcons +6: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

Over 41.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 41.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Falcons @ Steelers Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Atlanta enters 2026 with momentum after winning four straight games to close last season following a 4-9 start. The defense made significant strides during that stretch, averaging 1.5 interceptions and 1.75 takeaways per game. The Falcons also held opposing quarterbacks to a 77.2 passer rating, down from 92.3 over their first 13 games, while allowing just 110.8 rushing yards per game after surrendering 131.0 through Week 14.

However, Atlanta will be without its top two quarterbacks in Week 1, with Tua and Michael Penix Jr. sidelined by injuries. Veteran Cooper Rush will start, meaning the Falcons will likely lean heavily on Bijan Robinson if they want to leave Pittsburgh with a win.

Take Robinson to score.

The Pick: Bijan Robinson Anytime TD

How to Watch Steelers vs. Falcons