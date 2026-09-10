National Football League
Eagles vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 1
National Football League

Eagles vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 1

Published Sep. 13, 2026 4:25 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Washington Commanders on Sunday in a Week 1 NFL showdown on FOX.

Philadelphia finished last season 11-6 and won the NFC East for the second consecutive year, but its season ended with a first-round playoff loss. 

After an inconsistent year offensively, the Eagles fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and replaced him with Sean Mannion, who will serve as an NFL play-caller for the first time. Mannion is expected to build the offense around the running game, which makes sense with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and one of the league’s best offensive lines.

Meanwhile, the Commanders are also looking to rebound after falling from 12 wins and an NFC Championship Game appearance in 2024 to a 5-12 finish last season. 

Jayden Daniels was limited to seven games by injuries, completing 60.6% of his passes for 1,262 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

Daniels returns for Week 1, but Washington will be without starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil and cornerback Trey Amos. 

With that, let’s take a look at the odds for Eagles vs. Commanders at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 13.

 

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 Philadelphia Eagles Washington Commanders Commanders @ Eagles Odds

Moneyline 

  • Eagles: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)
  • Commanders: +205 (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Spread 

  • Eagles -5.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Commanders +5.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

  • Over 44.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Under 44.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
 

 Philadelphia Eagles Washington Commanders Commanders @ Eagles Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

Philadelphia is the more complete team and enters Week 1 with a clear advantage in the trenches. Washington allowed 141.8 rushing yards per game last season, creating a favorable matchup for Barkley to have a monster day. On the other side, Daniels will have to face a deep Eagles defensive front without his starting left tackle.

Philadelphia has also won seven of the last 10 meetings between these teams. Take the Eagles to cover the spread and get off to a great start in 2026. 

 Philadelphia Eagles Washington Commanders The Pick: Eagles -5.5

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