Dallas Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator
Dallas Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator

1 hour ago

Brian Schottenheimer has been named offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys after serving the past season as a consultant for the team.

Coach Mike McCarthy announced the move Saturday, three days after team owner Jerry Jones said McCarthy is set to call plays in 2023 after the club parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Schottenheimer has 22 years of NFL coaching experience, 12 as an offensive coordinator. In his role as a consultant for the Cowboys, who haven’t been past the divisional round of the playoffs since their last Super Bowl 27 years ago, he studied future opponents and assisted both the offensive and defensive units with game planning and self-scouting.

"He has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go," McCarthy said. "Brian also has an exceptionally strong foundation, history and relationships beyond his time here that translate very well into understanding what our approach to operating and executing will be for the future."

The Cowboys moved on from Moore in what McCarthy last weekend called "a mutual decision to part ways." Moore was then hired by the Los Angeles Chargers as their new OC.

At the Senior Bowl this week, Jones said McCarthy plans to run a version of the West Coast offense he used when calling plays as head coach in Green Bay from 2006-18. Moore had kept the play-calling role for three seasons after McCarthy was hired.

Schottenheimer was passing game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 after three seasons as the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator. He previously was the quarterbacks coach for the Indianapolis Colts from 2016-17, after serving as OC for the St. Louis Rams (2012-14) and New York Jets (2006-11). He has also been on staffs with the San Diego Chargers (2002-05), Washington Commanders (2001) and Kansas City Chiefs (1998).

"I am thrilled and thankful for this exciting opportunity and embrace the high standards and expectations that come with this role and the Dallas Cowboys organization," Schottenheimer said. "Having long-standing, great respect and appreciation for Mike McCarthy as a person, a leader and a head coach makes this a very rewarding and compelling moment for me."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

