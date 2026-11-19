The Dallas Cowboys have made their biggest move of the season to try to fix a broken defense, just in time for consecutive games against last-place teams, needing to win both to have a realistic shot at the playoffs.

Veteran coach Mike Pettine will call the defensive plays Sunday against Tennessee after those duties were taken from first-time defensive coordinator Christian Parker, at 34 the youngest to have that title in franchise history. Pettine will have to do it again on a short week against Philadelphia on Thanksgiving.

A season full of struggles on defense reached its low point in a loss to San Francisco last week, with the Cowboys giving up the most yards they ever have at home (584), including three touchdowns of 65-plus yards.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer is trying to downplay the significance of the play-calling change, stressing that Parker still has his title and, therefore, is still the leader of the defense.

"I don’t think Christian Parker’s being put on the bench," Schottenheimer said. "I think we’re adjusting who’s calling the plays on game day. But I do know that the commitment that this guy has to grind and help us find ways to win is not going to waver."

Despite having his defensive play-calling duties stripped, Parker spoke to reporters on Tuesday and maintained a positive outlook on the situation.

"Initially in your mind, you're thinking about all the things, and in my opinion, that would've been running from it," Parker said. "At the end of the day, I've got a job to do, and my job is to be the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys. Whether that is calling plays on Sunday, obviously that's not the case anymore, but on Monday, on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and whatever day we play, there is a focus level that I need to have."

While Parker might not agree with the decision, he fully recognizes his contribution to the team. He and the staff will continue working closely together to build the best possible game plan for the defensive unit.

There's a contribution that I still have to be able to maintain," Parker said. "That is regardless of feelings and anything else. And I think that our focus is aligned in the building, No. 1, with me and [Mike Pettine], [and] No. 2, with the staff and with the players."

The Titans don't have playoff hopes to try to salvage in coach Robert Saleh's first season, but Cam Ward is coming off consecutive games with two touchdown passes for the first time this season. He had a streak of four such games late in his rookie year last season.

Saleh figures what Ward studies of the Dallas defense this week will translate despite the play-calling switch.

"They’ll be hard pressed to change the scheme this quickly," Saleh said. "Will there be a nuance with the rhythm at which it’s called? Sure. But at the end of the day, they should be very similar."

Reporting by the Associated Press.