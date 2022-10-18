National Football League Could Bill Belichick stick with Bailey Zappe over Mac Jones? Sean Payton thinks so 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Another quarterback controversy could be brewing in New England.

Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones is nearing a return from a Week 3 high ankle sprain that was initially feared would keep him out longer. In his absence, however, rookie Bailey Zappe has emerged as a more-than-capable replacement for Bill Belichick & Co.

Zappe, a fourth-round 2022 NFL Draft pick out of Western Kentucky, started the season third on New England's depth chart but took over during the Patriots' Week 4 game at Green Bay when veteran Brian Hoyer entered concussion protocol.

Zappe and the Patriots rallied to take a heavily favored, Aaron Rodgers-led Packers squad into overtime, then crushed the lowly Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns in back-to-back weeks, thanks to sparkling performances from their previously unheralded rookie.

In his first career NFL start, the former Hilltopper completed 17 passes in 21 attempts for 188 yards, a touchdown and an interception in a 29-0 shutout of Detroit. One week later, despite some late speculation that Jones might return after traveling with the team to Cleveland, Zappe went 24-for-34 for 304 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 38-15 rout of the Browns. He was named AFC Player of The Week for his efforts.

With Zappe playing so well after Jones struggled mightily to begin the season, many have wondered whether Belichick would once again stick with a breakout rookie over the one-time undoubted franchise quarterback more than 20 years after his replacement of Drew Bledsoe with Tom Brady helped spark the first Patriots dynasty.

FOX Sports NFL analyst Sean Payton said on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd on Monday that he believes there is a realistic chance of history repeating itself.

"Bill Belichick is just going to go by what he sees," Payton said. "If Bill feels like that player is going to give them the best chance to win, that's who's going play. … There could be no better place to be undrafted or a late-round pick, prove your worth and there will be no politics or whatever relative to you getting on the field."

Jones, meanwhile, has struggled this season and is reportedly experiencing some friction with the Patriots off the field. The former Alabama standout, selected 15th overall by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft, was not thrilled by who Belichick hired to replace well-regarded outgoing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer on The Dan Patrick Show Tuesday.

After McDaniel left New England to take the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching job — and took quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree with him — Belichick installed Matt Patricia as the team's new offensive play-caller and Joe Judge as the new quarterbacks coach. Patricia and Judge are both in their second stints with New England after failed head coaching tenures with the Lions and New York Giants, respectively.

The moves made waves at the time as Patricia and Judge did not have typical backgrounds as offensive coaches. Patricia was the Patriots' longtime defensive coordinator before departing for Detroit and Judge was a special teams and tight ends coordinator before taking the Giants job.

Jones was named a team captain after a stellar rookie season in which he led the Patriots to their first playoff berth since Brady's departure from New England in 2020. Judge highlighted that fact when speaking to the media about Jones earlier this week.

But things can change quickly in New England. Just ask Drew Bledsoe — or the current Tampa Bay resident who replaced him.

