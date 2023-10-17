Chargers Super Bowl futures, Justin Herbert's MVP odds dip after Cowboys loss

Chargers Super Bowl futures, Justin Herbert's MVP odds dip after Cowboys loss

Updated Oct. 17, 2023 7:15 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a 20-17 home defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in the final game of Week 6 on Monday Night Football. And bettors might be ready to fade the Bolts moving forward.

That's because Los Angeles' records straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) both sit at 2-3.

With such a rough start to the season, the Chargers' odds in several markets have unsurprisingly shifted.

Their Super Bowl futures lengthened from +3000 to +3200, while their odds to win the AFC also moved from +1600 to +1700. 

However, the longest movement this rocky five-game stretch has caused is in the team's odds to win the AFC West. In that market, the Chargers' odds dipped from +350 to +600.

Additionally, QB Justin Herbert is now 27-27 as a starter, which has negatively impacted his MVP odds. Entering Week 6, Herbert's odds to win the league's most coveted individual trophy were +1400. Those odds currently sit at +2800. 

Regarding Herbert, Richard Sherman said on Undisputed that, "his numbers are there, but in crucial situations in these games, he's just not winning."

And on The Herd, host Colin Cowherd begs the question, "Justin Herbert, where are the big wins?" 

Colin also goes on to say that the "Chargers' brand is blowing leads and blowing games."

Is Justin Herbert a Top 10 QB despite rough performance vs. Cowboys?

In their next matchup, the Chargers face the Kansas City Chiefs — the squad with the second-shortest odds (+500) to win the Super Bowl. Then they face the Chicago Bears and New York Jets which, based on both those squads' records, could be winnable games.

Can LAC bounce back over the next several weeks and climb back up the oddsboard?

Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the NFL season unfolds.

