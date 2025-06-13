National Football League Buffalo Bills sign 1st-round pick Maxwell Hairston Published Jun. 13, 2025 1:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Buffalo Bills have signed their first-round draft pick, cornerback Maxwell Hairston, to his rookie contract. Buffalo addressed a key need in its secondary when it selected the 21-year-old Hairston with the No. 30 pick out of Kentucky in April.

The 5-foot-11 player is noted for his speed, and he tied a school record by returning three interceptions for touchdowns over his three-year career. From Michigan, Hairston is being given an opportunity to compete for the starting job opposite Christian Benford.

Friday's signing comes a day after the Bills completed their three-day mandatory minicamp, with the team now on break before opening training camp next month.

Hairston missed the final practice after hurting his left hamstring on Wednesday. General manager Brandon Beane described the injury as "a little tweak," and expects the player to be ready for the start of camp.

Buffalo also signed its fourth-round pick, defensive tackle Deone Walker. The team has eight of its nine draft selections under contract, with the exception being its second-round pick, defensive tackle T.J. Sanders.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are now just three unsigned first-round picks left from the 2025 NFL Draft class. Second-overall pick Travis Hunter, who was selected by the Jaguars out of Colorado, the Broncos' pick at 20, Jahdae Barron, and the No. 17 pick, Shemar Stewart. Stewart, who was selected by the Bengals, left minicamp on Thursday with the support of his teammates amid a contract dispute which has kept him from practicing this spring.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Buffalo Bills National Football League

share