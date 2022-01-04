Ben Roethlisberger Big Ben 'might be the epitome of what a winning QB is,' Taylor says just in share facebook twitter reddit link

Monday marked the presumed end of an era, as Ben Roethlisberger walked off the grass at Heinz Field for his final home game of the season, and likely his career.

Showered in cheers as he waved to the crowd, No. 7 ended the night as he often has during his 18-year-career with the Pittsburgh Steelers: with a win.

The 39-year-old QB didn't have the finest game of his lengthy career, going 24-for-46 for 123 yards, one touchdown and one pick, but he did what he needed to do to keep Pittsburgh's razor-thin playoff hopes alive heading into Week 18.

"That’s been the story of my career," the QB said after the game. "Not always pretty, but we find a way."

Sitting at 8-7-1 with a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on tap for the regular-season finale, the Steelers are guaranteed to finish at .500 or better, a feat they have accomplished ever since drafting Big Ben with the 11th overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Since then, Roethlisberger has compiled a 164-81-1 regular-season record with the Steelers, to go along with a 13-9 mark in the postseason that includes two Super Bowl victories.

On Tuesday's episode of "Speak For Yourself," Joy Taylor, a Pittsburgh native and Steelers fan, examined Big Ben's legacy.

"He was perfect for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization," Taylor said. "He was perfect for his time, and he had a wildly successful career. Take the last few seasons, which have been bumpy, out. Just ignore those. Which, were still winning seasons, by the way …

"That is the thing that is so remarkable about Big Ben, to me, and such a reflection of the Steelers organization as a whole," Taylor said.

Joy Taylor discusses Big Ben's legacy after playing his final home game at Heinz Field Joy Taylor shares her thoughts on Big Ben's legacy.

After making four straight Pro Bowls from 2014 to 2017 and leading the league with a whopping 5,129 passing yards in 2018, the past three seasons haven't quite met expectations.

An elbow injury ended his 2019 season after just two games, and various other ailments, such as a knee strain in 2020 and pec and hip injuries this season kept the veteran QB from being in peak physical condition.

Even so, Taylor said Roethlisberger is more than deserving of the credit heading his way.

"We can talk all about how he’s aged and his body, and what he didn’t do in the offseason, but he has never quarterbacked a Steelers team that has had a losing season. …

"When I look at what Ben's legacy is … Ben Roethlisberger might be the epitome of what a winning quarterback is," Taylor said.

Monday's win in primetime reinforced that notion. Even if it wasn't pretty, Big Ben found a way.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.

Get more from Ben Roethlisberger Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.