Football
Ravens Reveal Lamar Jackson’s Broken And Dislocated Thumb, Recovery Timetable
Football

Ravens Reveal Lamar Jackson’s Broken And Dislocated Thumb, Recovery Timetable

Updated Nov. 13, 2026 1:14 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens coach Jesse Minter said Friday that quarterback Lamar Jackson is recovering from a broken and dislocated thumb — and that it typically takes six to 10 weeks to heal from that type of injury.

Jackson was hurt during a Week 8 game against Buffalo. This was the first time Minter and the Ravens offered any specific details on the injury. The update came in the form of a statement on social media, and Minter cautioned that timelines are difficult to predict.

"Lamar is doing well as he recovers from the broken and dislocated thumb injury he suffered in Week 8. Recovery timelines are challenging to predict, but injuries like this that require surgery typically take about 6-10 weeks to heal," Minter said. "He is doing everything he can to get back, and we will let his progress guide the timing of his return. We are committed to playing our best football over the second half of the season."

Baltimore (4-5) hosts the winless Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. The Ravens traded for Jacoby Brissett, who is set to become their fourth different starting quarterback in a four-game span. Tyler Huntley, who was Jackson’s backup, is on injured reserve with a toe issue.

It’s the latest injury for the two-time NFL MVP. Jackson had just returned from a high left ankle sprain, suffered in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans, that cost him three games. He was hurt on his first snap against the Bills, and Minter initially said the thumb injury could end his season.

Jackson has missed multiple games in four of the past six seasons. By ESPN’s count, he had been sidelined for 17 games with injuries since 2019, not including COVID-19 or illness, before he sat out the Ravens’ 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2021, an ankle injury in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns ended his season, costing him the final four games. A year later, a sprained PCL in his knee in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos kept him out of the final five regular-season games and Baltimore’s wild-card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Last season, a hamstring strain in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs cost him three games, and a back contusion kept him out of Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers. The Ravens missed the playoffs in both 2021 and 2025.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share
Get more from the Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Tom Brady, Jim Harbaugh Take You Inside Michigan Football's National Title Runs

Tom Brady, Jim Harbaugh Take You Inside Michigan Football's National Title Runs

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Patriots vs Lions on FOX One Watch Patriots vs LionsWatch Panthers vs Saints on FOX One Watch Panthers vs SaintsWatch Texans vs Browns on FOX One Watch Texans vs BrownsWatch Jaguars vs Titans on FOX One Watch Jaguars vs TitansWatch Vikings vs Packers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs PackersWatch 49ers vs Cowboys on FOX One Watch 49ers vs Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes