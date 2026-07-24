The 2026 Super Bowl favorites have added the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

After falling just short of a Super Bowl appearance last season, the Los Angeles Rams made the biggest move of the offseason by acquiring Myles Garrett in a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns back in June.

Garrett now has a chance to accomplish something only a handful of players ever have: win DPOY in back-to-back seasons and three times in four years.

He’ll also look to become the first Rams player to earn the honor since Aaron Donald in 2020. Donald won the award three times (2017, 2018 and 2020).

So can Garrett chase Donald's legacy? Let’s take a look at the odds to win the 2026 NFL Defensive Player of the Year at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 27.

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Myles Garrett is the +450 to win the 2026 NFL DPOY (David Crane/Getty Images).

2026 NFL DPOY odds

Myles Garrett: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Will Anderson Jr: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Maxx Crosby: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Aidan Hutchinson: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Nick Bosa: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Nik Bonitto: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

T.J. Watt: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Brian Burns: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Jared Verse: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Trey Hendrickson: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Here's what to know about this oddsboard:

What to Know: Garrett won the AP NFL DPOY award unanimously in 2025. The former No. 1 overall pick received all 50 first-place votes after breaking the single-season sack record with 23 sacks. Next on the oddsboard is Will Anderson Jr. and Maxx Crosby. In 2025, Anderson recorded 12 sacks and was fourth in the league in pass rush win rate at 23%. Meanwhile, it has been an eventful offseason for Maxx Crosby. He was initially traded to the Ravens, but the blockbuster deal fell through after Baltimore backed out following his physical. As a result, Crosby will remain with the Raiders for the 2026 season. He recorded 10 sacks in 15 games last season.